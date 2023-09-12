Pollux Systems, A Leading National Revenue Cycle Management Provider, Partners with Aideo Technologies to Achieve Significant Efficiency Gains in Mid-Revenue Cycle Medical Coding and Billing Operations

Combination of Aidéo's Gemini Coder Platform™ and AutoCode™ Solutions Improves Overall Quality of Coding While Dramatically Increasing Mid-Revenue Cycle Labor Capacity

PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aidéo Technologies, a leading provider of AI-powered medical coding workflow productivity tools, announced today that Pollux Systems, a leading national revenue cycle management provider, has successfully gone live on the company's flagship Gemini Coder Platform and Gemini AutoCode Solutions.

Pollux Systems, A Leading National Revenue Cycle Management Provider, Partners with Aidéo Technologies to Achieve Significant Efficiency Gains in Mid-Revenue Cycle Medical Coding and Billing Operations (PRNewswire)

Seeking to further streamline mid-revenue cycle operations, improve speed to reimbursement for clients and upgrade overall coding quality, Pollux turned to Aidéo solutions to automate and enhance their medical coding operations.

"We've been very impressed with the quality that we're getting out of Aidéo," said Beth Reger, Partner, VP of Operations for Pollux. "We've been able to grow our business without adding overhead and have significantly decreased the amount of manual medical coding needed. We've also been able to redeploy internal staff to other areas based on the automation we're achieving with Gemini."

Aidéo's Gemini Solutions Suite™ empowers medical coders through the combination of Gemini Coder Portal™ and Gemini AutoCode™ solutions. The combination of the Aidéo portal and AI-driven coding allows medical coders to concentrate on higher value, complex coding as the AI learns and processes routine coding tasks. In addition to direct to claim autonomous codes, Aidéo also delivers predicted codes, further empowering coders with decision support that has been proven to reduce time at task by as much as 50%.

"It's an honor to partner with an RCM provider with such a long and rich history as Pollux Systems," said David Shelton, CEO of Aidéo. "Leveraging our team's deep RCM experience and technology to bring efficiency gains that manifest in wins for Pollux and their provider clients is at the heart of what we do and what drives the Aidéo team to continue innovating."

Starting as a medical billing software company, Pollux entered the RCM services arena in 1989 with a single office in Paducah, KY. Since that time the company has expanded and evolved into a national billing company serving physician practices of all sizes.

"One of the keys to the success of bringing our customer practices onto the Gemini Coder Platform was the quality of the Aidéo team," added Reger. "We've really enjoyed working with Aidéo, everyone works well together and brings a level of RCM expertise and professionalism that my team appreciates."

Pollux Systems

Our mission is to provide the best, most compliant revenue cycle solutions to the healthcare community. In an ever-changing environment like healthcare, and the volume and level of expertise needed for many types of specialties across the county, shared knowledge is key. We successfully share this knowledge through a foundation of teamwork. We integrate cutting edge technology with advanced expertise to maximize physician return. We are committed to investing in our people and technology, to compete at a national level, and provide the most efficient billing solutions to physician practices of all sizes. Today, Pollux Systems is a national billing company with clients across the United States. We continue to provide the best, most compliant revenue cycle solutions to the healthcare community. We are committed to investing in our people and technology, to compete at a national level, and provide the most efficient billing solutions to physician practices of all sizes.

Aidéo Technologies

Aidéo Technologies is a leading provider of AI-powered medical coding productivity solutions to the revenue cycle management industry. Creating scalable and repeatable coding efficiency, Aidéo Technologies' Gemini Solution Suite empowers and complements medical coders with workflow efficiencies, artificial intelligence, and supplemental coding services. The Gemini Coder Platform™, Gemini AutoCode™, and Gemini Coding Assist™ solutions are optimized to work together for maximum impact in creating efficiency and improving accuracy through workflow improvements and autonomous and predictive coding. Aidéo is headquartered in Palm Beach, FL with locations in the San Francisco Bay area and Mumbai, India.

