Mohegan Marks a Decade of Dedicated Rewards with 'Momentum' Loyalty Program's 10th Anniversary

UNCASVILLE, Conn., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohegan, an entertainment, gaming and hospitality industry leader, is thrilled to announce the 10th anniversary of its esteemed Loyalty Program, 'Momentum.' 'Momentum' was crafted with a vision to recognize and reward the brand's most dedicated patrons. Serving as an embodiment of its commitment to exceptional service, Momentum offers members a curated selection of exclusive benefits, from priority seating and special event access to bespoke gaming experiences and hotel privileges. Over the years, the program has evolved, integrating feedback from Mohegan's valued members and ensuring a seamless blend of luxury, excitement and warmth.

Mohegan is going all in to mark a decade of this program. The anniversary celebrations throughout the month of October will be a thrilling blend of entertainment, promotions and excitement across our properties including Mohegan Sun in Connecticut, Mohegan Pennsylvania in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, Mohegan Casino at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, and Fallsview Casino Resort and Casino Niagara in Niagara Falls, Ontario. Members can dive into exclusive casino promotions, enjoy special offers at popular resort shops and restaurants, plus join in on thrilling giveaways, tournaments and events!

"For Mohegan, the Momentum program has been more than just a loyalty initiative, it is a testament to the strong bond we share with our guests," said Erica Tessier Hunt, vice president of corporate marketing at Mohegan. "We are proud of what we have offered the past ten years that has continued to strengthen the loyalty of our members and we look forward to future enhancements to Momentum that will stand on Mohegan's vow of offering unparalleled experiences."

Momentum membership is free and Momentum members earn Momentum Dollars that can be redeemed for a variety of on-property goods, services and experiences. Other notable benefits include reserved parking, exclusive member events, personalized awards, entertainment and hotel access.

Mohegan marks this occasion with a month dedicated to our members and has all the fun in store at participating properties to celebrate the 10th anniversary of 'Momentum.' The program commemorates a decade-long relationship built on trust and shared experiences. To learn more about Mohegan's loyalty program and anniversary celebrations visit mohegangaming.com/momentum10.

Mohegan is the owner, developer and manager of premier entertainment resorts in the United States, Canada, and Northern Asia. Mohegan's U.S. operations include resorts in Connecticut, Washington, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Nevada; Canadian operations are based in Niagara Falls; and Mohegan Inspire is located in Incheon, South Korea. The brand's iGaming division, Mohegan Digital, provides cutting-edge online gaming solutions to Mohegan's loyal fan base and meets the digital needs of customers on a global scale. Mohegan is owner and operator of Connecticut Sun, a professional basketball team in the WNBA. For more information on Mohegan and its properties, please visit www.mohegangaming.com.

