Arzeda Announces Joint Development Agreement with W. L. Gore & Associates to Further Leverage the Power of Designer Proteins

SEATTLE, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arzeda, the industry-leading Protein Design Company™, announced today that it has entered a joint development agreement with W. L. Gore & Associates, a global leader in advanced materials science, following the success of the companies' initial collaboration announced in 2022.

Leveraging Arzeda's Intelligent Protein Design Technology™, the companies are working to advance innovation in materials science with improved sustainability and performance benefits. Arzeda's proprietary technology has been successfully deployed in other transformational projects across industries, ranging from the food and homecare industries to protein biologics.

"We're excited to enhance our partnership with Arzeda in crafting novel, sustainable materials," said Gary Harp, Program Champion, New Biopolymer Materials at Gore. "Uniting Arzeda's Intelligent Protein Design Technology™ with our advanced materials science expertise enables us to push protein design's role in meeting customer objectives while reducing environmental impact."

Arzeda's Intelligent Protein Design Technology™ can drive smarter innovation at scale by optimizing proteins – the building blocks of nature's most advanced and biodegradable materials. By combining computational design and AI, the company's technology platform creates novel proteins more efficiently and with less risk.

"We've only scratched the surface of the potential of protein design when it comes to materials," said Alexandre Zanghellini, Ph.D., CEO of Arzeda. "We are excited to further our collaboration with Gore to drive innovation in materials research while addressing the industry's most pressing problems."

Specific details of the agreement were not disclosed, though the companies affirmed that the collaboration represents a shared undertaking and encompasses predefined milestones and a collaborative approach to commercialization.

About Arzeda

Arzeda harnesses the power of Intelligent Protein Design Technology™ - combining physics-based protein design and AI algorithms - to create and manufacture new designer proteins and enzymes that enhance our lives and protect our planet. In partnership with Fortune 500 companies and industrial leaders, we develop healthy and sustainable products for the food & nutrition, advanced materials, and diagnostics & pharma industries globally - delivering on the promise of biotechnology. For more information, please visit www.arzeda.com .

