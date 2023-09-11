Vietnam Airlines Selects 50 Boeing 737 MAX Airplanes to Grow its Fleet

HANOI, Vietnam, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] and Vietnam Airlines announced today the carrier has selected the 737 MAX family to expand its single-aisle fleet, with a commitment to order 50 737-8 airplanes. With enhanced fuel efficiency and environmental performance, the 737 MAX will provide best-in-class flexibility for Vietnam's growing aviation market. The commitment was announced during a signing ceremony with President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, White House officials and Vietnamese government leaders on Monday, Sept. 11.

Boeing [NYSE: BA] and Vietnam Airlines announced the carrier has selected Boeing’s family of fuel-efficient airplanes to expand its future fleet with 50 737 MAX airplanes. (Boeing image) (PRNewswire)

U.S. and Vietnam officials said the commitment will bolster jobs in both countries and strengthen the bilateral economic partnership. Building on Boeing's long history of collaboration with Vietnam's civil aviation industry, the carrier's 737 MAX fleet will support the country's goal of becoming a leading aviation hub.

"In line with Vietnam Airlines' 2025-2030 fleet strategy and a vision to 2035, aircraft investment is a crucial project that underpins positive recovery momentum and prosperous outlook for the airline, said Dang Ngoc Hoa, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Vietnam Airlines. "The new narrow-body fleet will allow us to foster our overall development and extend our high-quality service on Vietnam Airlines' domestic and Asian routes, as well as modernize our fuel-efficient fleet."

"Southeast Asia is one of the world's fastest growing aviation markets, and the 737 MAX is the perfect airplane for Vietnam Airlines to efficiently meet that regional demand," said Brad McMullen, Boeing senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing. "We value our historic partnership with Vietnam Airlines, dating back to 1995 when the airline first leased 767s."

Since the launch, more than 100 customers around the world have placed firm orders for more than 5,600 737 MAX airplanes. The 737 MAX reduces fuel use and carbon emissions by 20% and has a smaller noise footprint than airplanes it replaces. The jets offer increased comfort and relaxation for passengers, with modern sculpted sidewalls, LED lighting that enhances the sense of spaciousness and larger pivoting overhead storage bins.

The 737 MAX family will allow Vietnam Airlines to fly up to 3,500 nautical miles (6,480 km) to serve increasingly popular international and regional routes. The carrier currently operates a fleet of 15 787 Dreamliner jets and serves over 50 destinations in 17 countries. A member of the SkyTeam Alliance, passengers flying on Vietnam Airlines or any of its 18 partners can earn and redeem miles for travel to 1,000 destinations worldwide.

Boeing is committed to its strong relationships with Vietnamese suppliers and partnering to create a strong, efficient and resilient global supply chain to deliver the highest quality products and services for our customers. Today, Boeing has a corporate office in Hanoi and Field Service Offices in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

Learn more about the history of the Flag Carrier of Vietnam and its Golden Lotus brand.

About Boeing

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future and living the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Learn more at www.boeing.com.

About Vietnam Airlines

Vietnam Airlines, a member of Skyteam Alliance, is the flag carrier of Vietnam, connecting the world's most thriving destination with more than 100 routes to 21 domestic and 29 international destinations. Vietnam Airlines has spearheaded Vietnam's aviation market – one of the fastest-growing domestic markets in the world – throughout 30 years of development at a double-digit annual growth rate. Positioning itself as a modern carrier characterized by high quality services embedded with Vietnamese cultural identity, Vietnam Airlines aims to be designated as a 5-star, leading Asian airline.

Boeing Media Relations

media@boeing.com

Amber Mizerak

International Sales Comms

Amber.mizerak@boeing.com

+ 65 9783-1571

(From left to right) Mr. Nguyen Chien Thang, Technical Executive Vice President, Vietnam Airlines; Mr. Le Hong Ha, President and CEO, Vietnam Airlines; Dr. Brendan Nelson, President, Boeing Global; Mr. Dang Ngoc Hoa, Chairman, Vietnam Airlines; Mr. Brad McMullen, Senior Vice President Boeing Commercial Sales; and Marketing; Mr. Michael Nguyen, Managing Director, Boeing Vietnam gather on Sept. 11 in Hanoi to celebrate Vietnam Airlines' commitment to 50 737-8 MAX airplanes. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Boeing