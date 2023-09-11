Novartis Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of One Lot of Sandimmune® Oral Solution (cyclosporine oral solution, USP), 100 mg/mL due to Crystallization

Company Contact:

EAST HANOVER, N.J., Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Novartis is conducting a voluntary nationwide recall at the consumer level of one lot of its Sandimmune® Oral Solution (cyclosporine oral solution, USP), 100 mg/mL in the US due to crystal formation observed in some bottles, which could potentially result in incorrect dosing. No other Sandimmune formulations are impacted.

Sandimmune® Oral Solution (cyclosporine oral solution, USP), 100 mg/mL, packaged in 50 mL bottles, is indicated for the prophylaxis of organ rejection in kidney, liver, and heart allogeneic transplants. The drug may also be used in the treatment of chronic rejection in patients previously treated with other immunosuppressive agents1.

Risk Statement: Crystallization of cyclosporine in Sandimmune Oral Solutionis likely to result in non-uniform distribution of the cyclosporine in the product, resulting in under-dosing or over-dosing. There is a reasonable probability that under-dosing may result in lower exposures and decrease in efficacy which could ultimately lead to graft rejection and graft loss in transplant patients. Furthermore, over-dosage may manifest itself as cyclosporine toxicity in the long term if over exposure continues. Novartis has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall, to date.

The affected lot number and expiration date is: FX001691 (expiration date 12/2025). This lot was distributed nationwide to wholesalers across the US, beginning in April 2023.

Novartis is notifying its distributors via a recall notification letter and is arranging for return of the recalled lot from distributors, retailers and consumers. Additionally, Novartis is notifying health care providers who have prescribed this product to contact their patients. Consumers that have bottles from the recalled lot of Sandimmune Oral Solution (cyclosporine oral solution, USP), 100mg/mL, should contact their health care provider.

In the event that a patient experiences an adverse reaction or quality problem involving this product, they should immediately contact their health care provider and Novartis to report the event or finding. Patients or health care providers may call the Novartis customer interaction center at 888-NOW-NOVA (888-669-6682) from 8:30 AM - 5:00 PM ET Monday through Friday, or may report an adverse event through https://www.novartis.com/report or usdrugsafety.operations@novartis.com.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

Online : www.fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm Complete and submit the report

Regular Mail or Fax: Download form : Download form www.fda.gov/MedWatch/getforms.htm or call 1-800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

