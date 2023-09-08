NaaS Technology Inc. Reports Unaudited 2023 Second Quarter and First Half Financial Results

BEIJING, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NaaS Technology Inc. ("NaaS" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: NAAS), the first U.S. listed EV charging service company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter and First Half 2023 Operational Highlights:

Charging volume transacted through NaaS' network reached 1,228 GWh in the second quarter of 2023 and 2,251 GWh in the first half of 2023, representing an increase of 112% and 112% year over year, respectively.

Gross transaction value transacted through NaaS' network reached RMB1.2 billion ( US$160.8 million ) in the second quarter of 2023 and RMB2.2 billion ( US$297.4 million ) in the first half of 2023, representing an increase of 109% and 108% year over year, respectively.

Number of orders transacted through NaaS' network reached 53.8 million in the second quarter of 2023 and 98.2 million in the first half of 2023, representing an increase of 110% and 110% year over year, respectively.

As of June 30, 2023 , more than 652,000 chargers in over 62,000 charging stations were connected and accessible on NaaS' network, up by 80% from 362,000 and 59% from 39,000 as of June 30, 2022 , respectively.

Second Quarter and First Half 2023 Financial Highlights:

Revenues grew by 121% year over year to RMB48.6 million ( US$6.7 million ) in the second quarter of 2023 and 132% year over year to RMB84.8 million ( US$11.7 million ) in the first half of 2023.

Total operating costs and expenses decreased by 82% year over year to RMB388.6 million ( US$53.6 million ) in the second quarter of 2023 and 76% year over year to RMB538.4 million ( US$74.2 million ) in the first half of 2023.

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders decreased by 94% year over year to RMB334.7 million ( US$46.2 million ) in the second quarter of 2023 and 92% year over year to RMB444.3 million ( US$61.3 million ) in the first half of 2023.

Non-IFRS net loss1 attributable to ordinary shareholders increased by 12% year over year to RMB108.0 million ( US$14.9 million ) in the second quarter of 2023 and 44% year over year to RMB210.3 million (US29.0 million) in the first half of 2023.

1Non-IFRS net loss was arrived at after excluding share-based compensation expenses, equity-settled listing costs, fair value changes of convertible and redeemable preferred shares, and fair value changes of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss. Please refer to the section titled "Unaudited reconciliations of IFRS and non-IFRS results" for details.

Recent Developments

Secured a RMB204 million order in Energy Storage

In September 2023, the Company secured a RMB204 million order for energy storage solutions to be executed in the next several months in collaboration with several enterprises. Through this collaboration, the Company will supply over 380 charging stations with energy storage equipment while offering comprehensive solutions, altogether boasting energy storage capacity of 130.088MWh. This initiative showcases NaaS' expertise in utilizing charging station digital analytics capabilities as well as its capabilities in constructing and operating integrated photovoltaic-storage-charging stations.

Established Strategic Collaboration with Hyundai Motor Group (China), PICC Real Estate Investment and CR Capital MGMT

In August 2023, the Company signed strategic collaboration agreements with Hyundai Motor Group (China), PICC Real Estate Investment and CR Capital MGMT, expanding its partnership roster. With Hyundai, the Company aims to enhance charging infrastructure and mobility connectivity tailored for Hyundai's PEV models. With PICC, the Company will work towards building a top-notch new energy charging service system, incorporating integrated infrastructure, co-branded stations, online connectivity, and comprehensive insurance services. With CR Capital MGMT, the Company will construct integrated energy ports, orchestrate new energy infrastructure projects, and innovatively securitize new energy assets, aiming to incubate, invest in and operationalize digital and intelligent applications within the realm of new energy.

Charge Amps Acquisition

On August 22, 2023, the Company entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Charge Amps for a total consideration of US$66.4 million. Charge Amps is a prominent integrated EV charging solutions provider headquartered in Sweden. It brings a 22% Sweden's market share and a well-established international presence in 13 European markets. Their full suite of EV charging hardware and charge point management systems seamlessly align with NaaS' growth vision. The Company will leverage this integration to carry out localized services in Europe and achieve business synergy throughout the industry value-chain while broadening the scope of its global business layout.

Completed US$70 Million Financing

In July 2023, LMR Partners Limited ("LMR") completed the purchase of the US$30 million convertible note from the Company, convertible into American depositary shares representing the Company's ordinary shares. In September, LMR further purchased from the Company a convertible note with a principal amount of US$40 million, convertible into American depositary shares ("ADSs") representing the Company's ordinary shares.

"In the second quarter of 2023, we continued to deliver solid operating and financial performance while driving innovation and strengthening our core competitiveness," said Ms. Yang Wang, NaaS' CEO. "We more than doubled our revenue year-over-year and at the same time achieved a significant loss reduction in the second quarter, thanks to our continuous network expansion, growing client base of station owners across various stages of charging station construction, operation, and upgrades, as well as improving operating efficiency. Our strategic partnerships also continued to deepen and broaden, with leading enterprises attracted to our innovative solutions and one-stop services. In addition, we are thrilled to have secured a RMB204 million energy storage order, further boosting our confidence in achieving our full year revenue target and signifying a solid step forward in propelling the integrated photovoltaic-storage-charging station development."

"Alongside our progress in the domestic market, we also achieved significant milestones in global expansion by acquiring Sweden-based Charge Amps and a majority stake in Sinopower, a leading rooftop solar energy developer in Hong Kong. Capitalizing on their distinguished market presence and channel capability, as well as our extended product and service portfolio and financial strengths, we will further fortify the standing of Sinopower and Charge Amps in their respective regions while strategically expediting the global expansion of our product and service offerings," added Mr. Alex Wu, NaaS' president and chief financial officer. "Furthermore, in early July, LMR Partners completed its purchase of NaaS' US$30 million convertible note, followed by an additional US$40 million convertible note in September, which brought our total fundraising year-to-date to US$91 million, significantly enhancing our financial strength and fueling our growth initiatives. Through expanding our one-stop charging services, advancing integrated energy systems, and strategic acquisitions, we aim to become a leading player in the global new energy asset operation and management services market in the long term."

Second Quarter and First Half 2023 Financial Results:

Revenues

Total revenues reached RMB48.6 million (US$6.7 million) in the second quarter of 2023 and RMB84.8 million (US$11.7 million) in the first half of 2023, representing an increase of 121% and 132% year over year, respectively. The rapid increase was mainly the result of increased network order volumes and additional capabilities in the Company's Engineering Procurement Construction ("EPC") business established and acquired throughout the first half of 2023.

Revenues from online EV charging solutions contributed RMB22.7 million (US$3.1 million) in the second quarter of 2023 and RMB41.9 million (US$5.8 million) in the first half of 2023, with a growth rate of 91% and 113% year over year, respectively. The increase was primarily attributable to an overall increase in charging volume completed through NaaS' network. The Company offered incentives through platform (in the form of discounts and promotions) to end-users to boost the use of its network. The base incentives, being the amount of incentives paid to end-users up to the amount of commission fees the Company earned from charging stations on a transaction basis, were recorded as reduction to revenue and amounted to RMB80.4 million (US$11.1 million) and RMB42.9 million for the second quarter of 2023 and 2022, respectively, and RMB150.1 million (US$20.7 million) and RMB84.4 million for the first half of 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Revenues from offline EV charging solutions increased by 153% year over year to RMB24.7 million (US$3.4 million) in the second quarter of 2023 and 148% year over year to RMB40.4 million (US$5.6 million) in the first half of 2023. The increase was primarily driven by the expansion of EPC business.

Revenues from innovative and other businesses increased significantly by 227% year over year to RMB1.2 million (US$0.2 million) in the second quarter of 2023 and 439% year over year to RMB2.5 million (US$0.3 million) in the first half of 2023, primarily due to the growth of the electricity procurement business.

Operating costs and expenses

Total operating costs and expenses decreased by 82% year over year to RMB388.6 million (US$53.6 million) in the second quarter of 2023 and 76% year over year to RMB538.4 million (US$74.2 million) in the first half of 2023. The difference was mainly due to the one-time recognition of RMB1,912.7 million equity-settled listing cost in the second quarter and first half of 2022. Setting that aside, total operating costs and expenses remained steady notwithstanding the significant business expansion year over year.

Cost of revenues increased by 27% year over year to RMB29.5 million (US$4.1 million) in the second quarter of 2023 and 52% year over year to RMB59.6 million (US$8.2 million) in the first half of 2023. The increase was primarily due to the expansion of EPC business.

Selling and marketing expenses increased by 48% year over year to RMB86.1 million (US$11.9 million) in the second quarter of 2023 and 49% year over year to RMB152.5 million (US$21.0 million) in the first half of 2023. The increase was the result of increased incentives to end-users, as well as additional resources deployed to strengthen the development of EPC and the Company's other businesses. The excess incentives to end-users, being the amount of payments made to end-users that exceed the amount of commission fees the Company earned from charging stations on a transaction basis, recorded in selling and marketing expenses were RMB49.9 million (US$6.9 million) and RMB91.6 million (US$12.6 million) in the second quarter and first half of 2023, respectively, compared with RMB31.6 million and RMB55.3 million in the same periods of 2022.

Administrative expenses decreased by 87% year over year to RMB261.8 million (US$36.1 million) in the second quarter of 2023 and 86% year over year to RMB307.3 million (US$42.4 million) in the first half of 2023. The difference was largely due to the one-time recognition of RMB1,912.7 million equity-settled listing costs in the second quarter and first half of 2022.

Research and development expenses increased by 57% year over year to RMB11.2 million (US$1.5 million) in the second quarter of 2023 and 26% year over year to RMB19.0 million (US$2.6 million) in the first half of 2023. The increase was primarily due to investments to enhance the offerings of EV charging solution and capabilities of innovative and other businesses.

Finance costs

Finance costs were RMB7.2 million (US$1.0 million) for the second quarter of 2023 and RMB14.3 million (US$2.0 million) for the first half of 2023, as compared with finance costs of RMB36 thousand and RMB0.3 million for the same periods of 2022, respectively. This significant increase in finance costs was primarily attributable to increased interest costs related to bank loans.

Income tax benefits/expenses

NaaS' income tax benefits were RMB4.8 million (US$0.7 million) for the second quarter of 2023 and RMB1.8 million (US$0.2 million) for the first half of 2023, compared with income tax expenses of RMB1.3 million and RMB2.7 million for the same periods of 2022, respectively, primarily due to a credit upon reassessment of certain previously recognized tax charges.

Net loss and non-IFRS net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB334.7 million (US$46.2 million) for the second quarter of 2023 and RMB444.3 million (US$61.3 million) for the first half of 2023, as compared with net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB5,302.2 million and RMB5,401.5 million for the same periods of 2022, respectively. The difference was primarily due to the one-time recognition of a RMB1,912.7 million equity-settled listing costs in the second quarter and first half of 2022. Non-IFRS net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB108.0 million (US$14.9 million) for the second quarter of 2023 and RMB210.3 million (US$29.0 million) for the first half of 2023, as compared with non-IFRS net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB96.0 million and RMB145.8 million for the same periods of 2022, respectively. Please refer to the section titled "Unaudited reconciliations of IFRS and non-IFRS results" for details.

Outlook:

Based on preliminary assessment of the current market conditions, the Company reaffirms its previous guidance and expects its full-year 2023 revenues to be between RMB500 million (US$69 million) and RMB600 million (US$83 million), representing a year-over-year increase of 5 to 6 times. The foregoing is the current and preliminary view of NaaS' management, and is subject to changes and uncertainties.

Merger Transactions

On June 10, 2022, RISE Education Cayman Ltd, the Company's predecessor, completed the merger and other related transactions (the "Merger Transactions") with Dada Auto Inc. ("Dada"),as a result of which Dada became a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and the Company assumed and began conducting the principal business of Dada. The name of the Company was changed from "RISE Education Cayman Ltd" to "NaaS Technology Inc." and its ticker was changed from "REDU" to "NAAS."

About NaaS Technology Inc.

NaaS Technology Inc. is the first U.S. listed EV charging service company in China. The Company is a subsidiary of Newlinks Technology Limited, a leading energy digitalization group in China. The Company provides one-stop EV charging solutions to charging stations comprising online EV charging, offline EV charging and innovative and other solutions, supporting every stage of the station lifecycle. As of June 30, 2023, NaaS had connected over 652,000 chargers covering 62,000 charging stations, representing 80% and 59% of China's public charging market share respectively. On June 13, 2022, the American depositary shares of the Company started trading on Nasdaq under the stock code NAAS.

NAAS TECHNOLOGY INC.











UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS



















For the Three Months Ended



For the Six Months Ended





June 30, 2022



June 30, 2023



June 30, 2022



June 30, 2023

(In thousands, except for share and per share and per ADS data)

RMB



RMB



US$



RMB



RMB



US$







































Revenues from Online EV Charging Solutions



11,850





22,666





3,126





19,716





41,921





5,781

Revenues from Offline EV Charging Solutions



9,783





24,716





3,408





16,316





40,393





5,570

Revenues from Innovative and Other Businesses



377





1,233





170





457





2,462





339

Revenues



22,010





48,615





6,704





36,489





84,776





11,690

Other gains, net



1,927





6,467





892





2,608





6,960





960







































Operating costs and expenses



































Cost of revenues



(23,315)





(29,505)





(4,069)





(39,144)





(59,552)





(8,213)

Selling and marketing expenses



(58,228)





(86,096)





(11,873)





(102,441)





(152,486)





(21,029)

Administrative expenses



(2,082,854)





(261,808)





(36,105)





(2,124,158)





(307,304)





(42,379)

Research and development expenses



(7,119)





(11,181)





(1,542)





(15,105)





(19,013)





(2,622)

Total operating costs and expenses



(2,171,516)





(388,590)





(53,589)





(2,280,848)





(538,355)





(74,243)







































Operating loss



(2,147,579)





(333,508)





(45,993)





(2,241,751)





(446,619)





(61,593)

Finance costs



(36)





(7,243)





(999)





(262)





(14,303)





(1,973)

Fair value changes of convertible and redeemable preferred shares



(3,155,006)





—





—





(3,158,498)





—





—

Fair value changes of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss



1,753





1,560





215





1,753





15,131





2,087

Loss before income tax



(5,300,868)





(339,191)





(46,777)





(5,398,758)





(445,791)





(61,479)

Income tax (expenses)/benefits



(1,284)





4,817





664





(2,697)





1,762





243

Net loss



(5,302,152)





(334,374)





(46,113)





(5,401,455)





(444,029)





(61,236)

Net loss attributable to:



































Equity holders of the company



(5,302,152)





(334,665)





(46,153)





(5,401,455)





(444,320)





(61,276)

Non-controlling interests



—





291





40





—





291





40







(5,302,152)





(334,374)





(46,113)





(5,401,455)





(444,029)





(61,236)



NAAS TECHNOLOGY INC.









UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS















For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended





June 30, 2022



June 30, 2023



June 30, 2022



June 30, 2023

(In thousands, except for share and per share and per ADS data)

RMB



RMB



US$



RMB



RMB



US$







































Basic and diluted loss per share for loss attributable to the

ordinary shareholders of the Company (Expressed in RMB

per share)



































Basic



(2.91)





(0.15)





(0.02)





(3.10)





(0.20)





(0.03)

Diluted



(2.91)





(0.15)





(0.02)





(3.10)





(0.20)





(0.03)







































Basic and diluted loss per ADS for loss attributable to the

ordinary shareholders of the Company (Expressed in RMB

per ADS)



































Basic



(29.13)





(1.51)





(0.21)





(31.02)





(2.02)





(0.28)

Diluted



(29.13)





(1.51)





(0.21)





(31.02)





(2.02)





(0.28)







































Weighted average number of ordinary shares

outstanding-basic



1,819,927,626





2,209,304,961





2,209,304,961





1,741,385,264





2,203,175,595





2,203,175,595

Weighted average number of ordinary shares

outstanding-diluted



1,819,927,626





2,209,304,961





2,209,304,961





1,741,385,264





2,203,175,595





2,203,175,595

Net loss



(5,302,152)





(334,374)





(46,113)





(5,401,455)





(444,029)





(61,236)

Other comprehensive loss that will not be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent period:



































Fair value changes on equity investment designated at fair value

through other comprehensive loss, net of tax



—





1,737





240





—





(21,616)





(2,981)

Currency translation differences



(584)





915





126





(584)





(325)





(45)

Other comprehensive loss, net of tax



(584)





2,652





366





(584)





(21,941)





(3,026)

Total comprehensive loss



(5,302,736)





(331,722)





(45,747)





(5,402,039)





(465,970)





(64,262)

Total comprehensive loss attributable to:



































Equity holders of the company



(5,302,736)





(332,013)





(45,787)





(5,402,039)





(466,261)





(64,302)

Non-controlling interests



—





291





40





—





291





40







(5,302,736)





(331,722)





(45,747)





(5,402,039)





(465,970)





(64,262)



NAAS TECHNOLOGY INC.











UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF IFRS AND NON-IFRS RESULTS



















For the Three Months Ended



For the Six Months Ended





June 30, 2022



June 30, 2023



June 30, 2022



June 30, 2023

(In thousands, except for share and per share and per ADS data)

RMB



RMB



US$



RMB



RMB



US$







































Reconciliation of Adjusted net loss

attributable to ordinary shareholders

of the Company to Net loss

attributable to ordinary shareholders

of the Company









































































Net loss attributable to ordinary

shareholders of the Company



(5,302,152)





(334,665)





(46,153)





(5,401,455)





(444,320)





(61,276)

Add: Share-based compensation expenses



140,172





228,248





31,477





186,260





249,188





34,365

Equity-settled listing costs



1,912,693





—





—





1,912,693





—





—

Fair value changes of convertible

and redeemable preferred shares



3,155,006





—





—





3,158,498





—





—

Fair value changes of financial

assets at fair value through profit or loss



(1,753)





(1,560)





(215)





(1,753)





(15,131)





(2,087)

Adjusted net loss attributable to

ordinary shareholders of the

Company



(96,034)





(107,977)





(14,891)





(145,757)





(210,263)





(28,998)







































Adjusted net basic and diluted loss

per share for loss attributable to the

ordinary shareholders of the

Company (Expressed in RMB per

share)



































Basic



(0.05)





(0.05)





(0.01)





(0.08)





(0.10)





(0.01)

Diluted



(0.05)





(0.05)





(0.01)





(0.08)





(0.10)





(0.01)







































Adjusted net basic and diluted loss per

ADS for loss attributable to the

ordinary shareholders of the

Company (Expressed in RMB per

ADS)



































Basic



(0.53)





(0.49)





(0.07)





(0.84)





(0.95)





(0.13)

Diluted



(0.53)





(0.49)





(0.07)





(0.84)





(0.95)





(0.13)







































Weighted average number of ordinary

shares

outstanding-basic



1,819,927,626





2,209,304,961





2,209,304,961





1,741,385,264





2,203,175,595





2,203,175,595

Weighted average number of ordinary

shares

outstanding-diluted



1,819,927,626





2,209,304,961





2,209,304,961





1,741,385,264





2,203,175,595





2,203,175,595



NAAS TECHNOLOGY INC.



UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION







As of



December 31, 2022



June 30, 2023

(In thousands) RMB

RMB

US$

















ASSETS













Current assets













Cash and cash equivalents

513,351





516,541



71,234

Trade receivables

130,004





181,720



25,060

Inventories

—





29,582



4,079

Prepayments, other receivables and other assets

287,435





349,516



48,200

Other financial assets

—





101,161



13,951

Total current assets

930,790





1,178,520



162,524

Non-current assets













Right-of-use assets

17,030





18,241



2,516

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

11,753





16,275



2,244

Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income

129,060





107,444



14,817

Investments accounted for using equity method

—





160



22

Property, plant and equipment

2,600





4,340



599

Other non-current assets

13,869





10,664



1,471

Intangible assets

833





12,146



1,675

Goodwill

—





40,522



5,588

Total non-current assets

175,145





209,792



28,932

Total assets

1,105,935





1,388,312



191,456

















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY













Current liabilities













Interest-bearing bank borrowings

38,000





154,249



21,272

Current lease liabilities

6,853





6,190



854

Trade payables

49,239





114,763



15,827

Income tax payables

16,214





14,137



1,950

Other payables and accruals

81,835





143,618



19,804

Total current liabilities

192,141





432,957



59,707

Non-current liabilities













Non-current lease liabilities

9,327





11,114



1,533

Interest-bearing bank borrowings

465,155





572,841



78,998

Deferred tax liabilities

438





2,431



335

Total non-current liabilities

474,920





586,386



80,866

Total liabilities

667,061





1,019,343



140,573

















EQUITY













Share capital

146,730





149,230



20,580

Additional paid in capital

6,358,600





6,752,773



931,250

Accumulated losses

(6,031,255)





(6,475,575)



(893,023)

Other reserves

(35,201)





(57,142)



(7,880)

Non-controlling interests

—





(317)



(44)

Total equity

438,874





368,969



50,883

Total equity and liabilities

1,105,935





1,388,312



191,456



