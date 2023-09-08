Carbon Cowboys Tackling Climate Change

SEATTLE, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amidst global climate concerns, a fresh wave of eco-conscious supporters are calling themselves "carbon cowboys." Melliens Inc. has introduced 3,000 Carbon Cowboys NFTs under the Cow Carbon 1.5 Lab Project. The company shared that these NFTs have been swiftly acquired by global supporters eager to engage in voluntary carbon offset initiatives.

To celebrate the launch of the world's first government-certified low-carbon beef program in South Korea, supporters received 3,000 tons of voluntary carbon offsets produced by cattle farms in Gochang, North Jeolla Province. Using this initiative in Korea as a stepping stone, the company plans to extend its cattle carbon offset projects globally.

Highlighting the impact of this achievement, major Korean retail outlets now feature low-carbon beef enhanced by Melliens' technology. This marks a significant step towards establishing a global low-carbon beef production and certification system.

NFTs: Tokenizing Carbon Offsets

By investing in the Carbon Cowboys project, buyers receive a unique NFT as a certificate of their contribution. Stored on a transparent blockchain, each NFT is proof of a verifiable and traceable record of offsetting one ton of carbon. This ensures that every offset is retired from the market, preventing double counting. After the carbon offset is retired, the NFT artwork retains value and can be traded like a membership.

Livestock Carbon Monitoring Platform: Redefining Carbon Offset Methods

Melliens' data-driven Livestock Carbon Monitoring & Carbon Offset Sharing Platform aims to help beef producers generate and sell carbon offsets by adopting agricultural methods less carbon-intensive than current industry standards.

This empowers farmers to cut GHGs and earn extra income. Melliens' real-time compensation system, which instantaneously quantifies the reduced carbon footprint, encourages farmers to adopt sustainable practices in breeding, feed additives, and comprehensive management. "If this cost-effective carbon offset system is applied globally and systematically, it could significantly reduce carbon emissions." Said Teresa Park, CEO of Melliens.

About Melliens

Founded in 2021, Melliens was built on a foundation of rigorous scientific research. The technology emerged over a decade of R&D, spearheaded by faculty members from Jeonbuk National University in South Korea. Notably, Dr. Hakkyo Lee and Dr. Jaeyoung Heo, experts in genetic breeding and animal science, played significant roles in this advancement.

