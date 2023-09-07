NFP Continues 10-Year Sponsorship of WellChild Awards

Event honours remarkable children and young people with exceptional health needs

BIRMINGHAM, England, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager, HR services consultant, and retirement plan advisor, today announced it will continue its sponsorship of the WellChild Awards. The event honours remarkable children and young people with exceptional health needs. The Awards, administered by WellChild, the national charity for seriously ill children, will be attended by the charity's patron, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, who will deliver remarks.

(PRNewsfoto/NFP) (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to continue our 10-year partnership with WellChild," said Peter Hallam, group director, KGJ Group, an NFP-owned company. "The work they do is amazing, and we're extremely proud to honour all the award recipients."

This year's event takes place on September 7. NFP is sponsoring the Outstanding Professional Award.

"We are incredibly grateful to NFP for sponsoring the Outstanding Professional category at this year's WellChild Awards," said Matt James, WellChild chief executive. "Without the help and goodwill of our sponsors, this fantastic event honouring the bravery of seriously ill children and the dedication of health professionals who care for them would not be possible."

The prestigious, star-studded WellChild Awards ceremony will also honor the dedicated doctors, nurses, health workers and family members who make a difference in the lives of seriously ill children and young people.

"There are more children and young people than ever before in the UK living with long-term, serious health needs," added James. "The WellChild Awards 2023 will be a unique opportunity to recognize and highlight the immense challenges they face and to celebrate the remarkable positivity, resilience and spirit they demonstrate. It will also help us to shine a light on the dedication of those around them, family members, professionals and volunteers who have gone above and beyond to help them through such challenging times."

About NFP

NFP is a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager, HR services consultant, and retirement plan advisor that provides solutions through its licensed subsidiaries and affiliates. NFP enables client success through the expertise of over 8,000 global employees, investments in innovative technologies, and enduring relationships with highly rated insurers, providers, and financial institutions. NFP is the 9th best place to work for large employers in insurance, 7th largest privately-owned broker, 5th largest benefits broker by global revenue and 13th largest broker of US business (all rankings according to Business Insurance).

Visit nfp.co.uk to discover how NFP empowers clients to meet their goals.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NFP