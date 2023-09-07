NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GEODIS, a leading global logistics provider, today announced plans to hire nearly 3,000 seasonal workers across its operations in the U.S. and Canada to support anticipated peak season volume increases. The company is strengthening its workforce to enhance operational capabilities in its warehouses and distribution centers to prepare for the upcoming holiday season.

GEODIS to Hire 3,000 Seasonal Workers for Peak Season (PRNewswire)

Insider Intelligence reported 2022 holiday sales grew 4.8% year-over-year, returning to more typical levels experienced prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, and a similar peak season is expected this year. Insider Intelligence predicts a comparable 4.5% increase in holiday retail sales in 2023, indicating a stable performance following a pandemic-era surge. In preparation for anticipated demand, GEODIS is seeking seasonal employees to join its existing workforce of more than 17,000 teammates across North America.

GEODIS is hiring material handlers and equipment operators this peak season across 13 of its campuses in the U.S. and Canada. GEODIS provides competitive compensation, peak premium pay incentives, and peak and referral bonuses. Additionally, GEODIS offers flexible schedules where feasible and a choice between part-time (under 30 hours a week) or full-time (more than 30 hours a week) seasonal work, including weekends and multiple shifts throughout the day to help accommodate for busy schedules. GEODIS also has an expedited payment option of up to 50% of the total paycheck before pay day through an on-demand program for employees. Interested candidates can leverage GEODIS' online recruiting assistant for a quick, simple application process. After answering a few questions, interested candidates are connected directly to a recruiter to facilitate next steps in the process.

"We recognize the tremendous trust our clients place in us to meet increased customer demand during what's often the busiest time of the year for their businesses," said Anthony Jordan, GEODIS in Americas Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. "By enhancing our operations with additional workforce during peak season, we are able to take proactive steps to meet anticipated volumes with quality service while prioritizing a community-minded, employee-first atmosphere for our teammates."

GEODIS creates an employee-first work environment through opportunities such as the ability for teammates to express their feedback through surveys, personal check-ins and group meetings. In addition, GEODIS provides safe and sanitary work conditions for its warehouse employees through modern facilities with cutting-edge technology and preventative hygienic measures. GEODIS invests in its teammates with hands-on, paid training with a focus on safety so employees feel confident on day one of employment. GEODIS also utilizes innovative technology to supplement employee training to create a seamless onboarding experience.

"At GEODIS, we pride ourselves on offering an inclusive work atmosphere that prioritizes the safety and well-being of our employees," said Jordan. "Our teammates are the core of our business, and we believe each person is deserving of a work environment that matches the tremendous value they bring to our operations every day. There is a place for anyone to succeed here based on their individual goals, whether that be to earn extra money during the holiday season or pursue a long-time career."

For more information on GEODIS' seasonal positions, visit www.WorkAtGEODIS.com.

GEODIS – www.geodis.com

GEODIS is a leading global logistics provider acknowledged for its expertise across all aspects of the supply chain. As a growth partner to its clients, GEODIS specializes in five lines of business: Supply Chain Optimization, Global Freight Forwarding, Global Contract Logistics, Distribution & Express, and European Road Network. With a global network spanning nearly 170 countries and more than 49,400 employees, GEODIS is ranked no. 6 in its sector across the world. In 2022, GEODIS generated €13.7 billion in revenue. GEODIS is a company owned by SNCF group.

PRESS CONTACT

Lauren McKirgan

FINN Partners

615 780 3361

lauren.mckirgan@finnpartners.com

GEODIS Logo (PRNewsfoto/GEODIS) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GEODIS