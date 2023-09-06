Verlo Mattress Sees Immense Growth Throughout Nation

Customizable, Affordable-Luxury Mattress Provider Continues to Provide High-Quality Sleep Solutions to Communities Across the Country

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verlo Mattress , the premier provider for customizable, luxury mattresses at an affordable price, has seen immense growth throughout the nation, and is showing no signs of slowing down. With the brand's success, Verlo Mattress has recently trademarked the phrase "American made, locally crafted." For the brand, this is not just a catchphrase, but a value that has been at the center of Verlo's culture since its creation.

Verlo Mattress brings a unique concept to its communities, the opportunity to physically see their mattresses being crafted locally, and customize their mattresses to best suit their sleep needs. This process of locally crafted products allows customers to purchase affordable, luxury sleep products within their own community, without the middleman markup. In addition to Verlo Mattress's luxury products, the brand also provides their Lifetime Comfort Guarantee, ultimately extending the life of the mattress by allowing for comfort adjustments throughout its' lifetime. This not only shows the brand's value of customer service, but cuts down on waste by reducing the number of mattresses that end up in landfills.

"Verlo's commitment to providing the best sleep solutions to customers has been at the forefront of our brand since its conception in 1958," said Dirk Stallmann, President of Verlo Mattress. "Through times of inflation and recession, we are proud to provide American made, locally crafted, luxury mattresses at an affordable price point. We know how impactful a good night's sleep is, and look to provide that restful sleep to customers across the nation."

Verlo has recently awarded territories to expand their reach to more communities across the nation. In 2023 so far, Verlo Mattress has awarded territories in Charlotte, North Carolina, Miami, Florida, Noblesville, Indiana, West Chicago, Illinois, Bentonville, Arkansas, Denver, Colorado, Dallas, Texas, and Phoenix, Arizona. This continued expansion will deliver locally crafted mattresses to new markets, bringing the luxury, American-made sleep products to more people seeking quality sleep solutions.

About Verlo Mattress

Founded in 1958, Verlo Mattress currently has 32 stores in 6 states. Verlo Mattress is passionate about helping people find the right sleep products – at the best prices – because so much depends on a good night's sleep. Verlo mattresses are built in local mattress factories, sold at consumer-direct prices, and serviced locally with a Lifetime Comfort Guarantee. For more information, please visit; https://verlo.com/ .

