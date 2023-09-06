Qoros Health Expands into Florida Through Partnership with Central Florida Cardiology Group

Leading Strategic Growth Partner for Cardiology Practices, Qoros Health, Collaborates with Central Florida Cardiology Group to Enhance Patient Care

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Qoros Health, an up and coming growth partner for cardiology groups, is excited to announce its strategic expansion into Florida through a landmark partnership with Central Florida Cardiology Group ("CFCG"). This marks Qoros' eighth partnership with a cardiology practice and its first in the state of Florida. Backed by Chicago Pacific Founders, Qoros Health possesses expertise necessary to shape the future landscape of patient care in cardiology.

Qoros Health, a network of private practices forging the future of patient care in cardiology, is creating a place for healthier hearts across the U.S. (PRNewswire)

Qoros Health, a growth partner for cardiology groups, announces its partnership with Central Florida Cardiology Group.

Led by CEO Liz Rodriguez, Qoros Health is at the forefront of building a physician-led platform that provides enduring support and economic alignment for its partners. By investing in accomplished leaders, cutting-edge technology, payer relationships and specialized services, Qoros Health aims to revolutionize patient care in the cardiology field. A cornerstone of its partnership philosophy is to uphold physician autonomy while advancing growth initiatives.

"At Qoros, we are dedicated to empowering cardiologists to continue delivering exceptional patient care. Our partnership with Central Florida Cardiology Group underscores our commitment to partnering with the highest quality cardiologists to preserve their legacy of excellence while embracing innovation," Rodriguez said.

"We are excited to partner with CFCG's esteemed team to enhance patient outcomes and redefine the cardiology landscape," she added.

Founded in 1948, Central Florida Cardiology Group is the region's premier independent cardiology practice. Known for its unwavering commitment to providing unparalleled care across three convenient locations, CFCG has earned a highly respected reputation. The partnership will allow CFCG's partners, including Scott Pollak, M.D., Ralph Rodriguez, M.D., Anil Kumar, M.D., Bruce Stein, M.D., and Milind Parikh, M.D., to maintain equity ownership in the platform, ensuring the practice remains physician-led and focused on delivering the highest quality of patient-centric care.

"Our team at CFCG is excited to partner with Qoros Health. This opportunity allows us to further elevate the care we provide to our diverse patient base. We believe that Qoros' expertise will empower us to expand our services and enhance the overall patient experience, while maintaining our commitment to excellence," Dr. Parikh said.

Central Florida Cardiology Group includes a team of 10 highly experienced clinicians, including five physicians and five nurse practitioners. Through this partnership, CFCG will leverage Qoros Health's and CPF's profound healthcare operations expertise to introduce enhanced diagnostics, drive quality outcomes and reduce the overall cost of care. Additionally, the partnership provides access to Qoros Health's expertise in developing and managing cardiovascular-focused Ambulatory Surgery Centers that elevate patient experience while optimizing cost effectiveness.

This collaboration further expands Qoros Health's platform across the United States, reinforcing the company's commitment to swift and strategic expansion aimed at partnering with the nation's top cardiologists.

For more information, please visit Qoros Health's website.

Media Contact

Kristen McCullough

(407) 808-8027

Kristen@KAMCOMMedia.com

www.KAMCOMMedia.com

About Qoros Health

Qoros Health is a pioneering administrative services provider for cardiology practices. With a strong presence in Texas and Florida, Qoros is actively expanding its operations into new regions. The company stands as a trailblazer with its unique capabilities, encompassing extensive expertise in managing cardiology Ambulatory Surgery Centers, a proven track record of establishing robust physician platforms and a governing board led by physicians dedicated to advancing the landscape of healthcare. Qoros Health's unwavering mission is to drive transformation across the healthcare sector by reducing the cost of care, enhancing the patient experience and improving quality of life for physicians. As the industry evolves, Qoros remains at the forefront, committed to providing innovative solutions that empower cardiology practices to excel in delivering exceptional patient care. For more information about Qoros Health and its groundbreaking initiatives, please visit www.qoroshealth.com.

About Central Florida Cardiology Group

For over 75 years, Central Florida Cardiology Group (CFCG) has been a beacon of exceptional healthcare, dedicating itself to the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of heart disease for patients in and around Central Florida. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, CFCG's team of five board-certified cardiologists and proficient clinical support staff offer comprehensive adult cardiology services, spanning noninvasive and invasive diagnostic procedures, as well as therapeutic interventions. Situated conveniently near downtown Orlando, Oviedo and Lake Mary, CFCG ensures accessibility to a significant portion of the greater Orlando population. Boasting state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment, including a Cardiac Catheterization Lab, PET Nuclear Lab, Cardiovascular Ultrasounds, Arrhythmia Clinic and Vein Clinic, along with hospital services, CFCG remains at the forefront of cutting-edge healthcare. Learn more at www.cfcg.com.

About Chicago Pacific Founders

Based in Chicago and San Francisco, Chicago Pacific Founders ("CPF") is a leading strategic private equity firm focused on investing in growth companies within healthcare services, value-based care, and caring for aging populations. Founded with the mission of "doing well by doing good," CPF seeks to partner with organizations delivering the highest quality of care via a founder-friendly approach. CPF's leadership team is made up of former healthcare founders, senior executives, and investment professionals with a passion and successful track record of building healthcare businesses. For more information, please visit www.cpfounders.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Qoros Health