HGTV URBAN OASIS 2023 UNVEILED IN LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HGTV, a member of the Warner Bros. Discovery family of brands, today opened the doors to the HGTV Urban Oasis® 2023, a newly built, fully furnished home located in Louisville, Kentucky. The winner of the sweepstakes will receive the keys to the home, which includes all of the furnishings, an all-new 2023 Mercedes-Benz® GLC SUV, and $50,000 from Viva® along with a 5-year supply of the softest, most durable paper towels, a prize package valued at over $850,000.

Louisville, KY, also known as Bourbon City, sits along the waterfront of the Ohio River and boasts a bustling downtown that serves as a dining and entertainment destination with year-round music excursions, festivals and events. As home to the Louisville Slugger, Churchill Downs and The Kentucky Derby - the spirit of the city echoes throughout. Louisville provides the perfect balance between city living and Southern hospitality, including Whiskey Row which was home to the bourbon industry and venues steeped in history that celebrate homegrown talent like "The Greatest" boxer, Muhammad Ali.

The home was constructed by local builder Twin Spires Remodeling. The home's interior design is by Brian Patrick Flynn.

"This year's home is a cozy bungalow that melds the natural Kentucky landscape with modern, city living, providing the best of both worlds to the winner," said Flynn. "Louisville is a big, small town and the HGTV Urban Oasis captures the energy of the city through its nods to local culture and colorful, comfortable spaces that act as a relaxing escape from the hustle and bustle of the city."

"The HGTV Urban Oasis provides a balanced lifestyle for the modern homeowner, offering the culture of an exciting city like Louisville as well as the comfort we look to find in a home," said Loren Ruch, Head of Content, HGTV. "This HGTV Home Giveaway shines a spotlight on another great American city, while also showing millions of fans across the country unique design inspirations and ideas."

The official entry period of the HGTV Urban Oasis 2023 is 9 a.m. ET on Monday, October 2, 2023 through 5 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. Eligible fans can enter for a chance to win twice per day at HGTV.com and FoodNetwork.com , where they will also find full details and the official rules, as well as additional home features. Viewers can tune-in to the one-hour special HGTV Urban Oasis 2023 on Friday, October 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET on HGTV, HGTV GO and Hogar de HGTV, also on Max and discovery+ the same day.

The four-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom home sits at approximately 2,259 square feet. Bringing inspiration from Kentucky's nature, the home combines modern luxury with Southern charm, including homages to the history of the city. Highlights include a huge, open-concept first floor that includes a living room with custom-made cabinetry, a light-filled dining room and a kitchen with dark blue throughout and brass finishes. A secret door leads to a convenient powder room and the backyard patio is easily accessible from the kitchen. The backyard is an entertainer's dream, with a porch, dining area and a large lawn space with plenty of room for games and guests. The primary suite evokes the green rolling hills of Kentucky with two walk-in closets and a large main bathroom complete with two separate vanities. The second floor is a multifunctional loft space which features two guest bedrooms and a guest bathroom, as well as a multipurpose room and a modern second-floor outdoor patio.

Sponsors of the HGTV Urban Oasis 2023 include ADT LLC, Kohler Co., LL Flooring, Mercedes-Benz USA, Reckitt, VELUX® No Leak Skylights, Viva® and Wayfair®.

