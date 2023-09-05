Teleperformance named among the top 15 Best Workplaces in Asia

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleperformance, a global leader in digital business services, announced today that it was named among the 2023 Best Workplaces in AsiaTM by Great Place to Work®. The company ranked the 11th Best Workplace in Asia among multinational companies in Greater China, India, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Vietnam.

Nearly 95,000 Teleperformance employees across Asia participated in the annual survey, rating the digital business services company on trust, company values, leadership and innovation. As a Best Workplaces in Asia winner, Teleperformance employees overwhelmingly reported Teleperformance as a safe place to work, have the resources to do their jobs, and are treated fairly regardless of gender, race or sexual orientation.

"We are grateful for this recognition and, especially to our employees who have helped us create a strong culture of open dialogue, trust and respect," said David Rizzo, President Asia Pacific, Teleperformance. "As one of the largest multinational companies in the world, our people are our most valuable asset and are core to our success. That's why we take great care in fostering a workplace culture that celebrates and values each country's unique culture to strengthen connections with our team members while also nurturing a globally connected and interactive workforce."

Earlier this year Teleperformance received Great Place to Work® certifications in 72 countries, including 15 countries across Asia where it operates. Today, over 99% of its 410,000 global employees work a in Great Place to Work®-certified location.

"When you show employees how much you care, they will reward you with hard work, higher innovation rates, and higher productivity," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. "The Best Workplaces in Asia demonstrate the value of investing in your employees and creating an equitable environment where everyone can succeed."

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture and employee experience. Its annual certification program is based on a rigorous methodology and independent employee feedback.

Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: TEPRF.PA - Bloomberg: TEP FP), is a global leader in digital business services, blending the best of advanced technology with human empathy to deliver enhanced customer care that is simpler, faster, and safer for the world's biggest brands and their customers. The Group's comprehensive, AI-powered service portfolio ranges from front-office customer care to back-office functions, including Trust and Safety services that help defend both online users and brand reputation. It also offers a range of specialized services such as collections, interpreting and localization, visa and consular services, and recruitment process outsourcing services. With more than 410,000 inspired and passionate people speaking more than 300 languages, the Group's global scale and local presence allows it to be a force of good in supporting communities, clients, and the environment. In 2022, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €8,154 million (US$8.6 billion, based on €1 = $1.05) and net profit of €645 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG since September 2022, the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the EURO STOXX 50 ESG index since 2020, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.

