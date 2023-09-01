Whataburger Promotes Donna J. Tuttle to Vice President, Marketing and Communications

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Whataburger is pleased to announce the promotion of Donna J. Tuttle to Vice President of Marketing and Communications, a new role that will unify the brand's messaging for both Family Members and Guests.

Whataburger logo (PRNewswire)

In the newly-created role, Donna will oversee teams that handle Marketing, Advertising, Consumer and Marketing Insights, Digital Strategy and Customer Experience, CPG and Retail Brand Marketing, Brand Communication, Social Media, Public Relations and Meetings and Events.

"Donna is a people-driven leader that always looks to what's possible for the brand," said Chief Administrative Officer Alexander Ivannikov. "She is a proven performer, and this elevation is a well-deserved recognition of her and her teams' accomplishments."

Donna joined the brand in 2017 -- after a career in journalism and marketing agency work -- and currently leads the Brand Communications, Public Relations, Social Media and Meetings and Events teams. She is a graduate of Syracuse University's S.I. Newhouse School of Communications. She and her husband have four grown children and two grandchildren.

"Every single day, I meet Whataburger Family Members and super fans who inspire me and fuel my passion for this brand," Donna said. "I am honored by this opportunity to keep working for them, sharing the stories of how they delight our guests every single day. And I can't wait for the teams to create more Whataburger experiences that bring our magical brand to life."

In her career at Whataburger, Donna stood up the company's first digital newsroom and led the company's communications with Family Members and the public through the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. She also shepherded teams that launched the brand's first employment brand marketing and advertising campaign, introduced the new employee app, and most recently drove the celebration of the first-ever National Whataburger Day.

"Donna embodies our Whataburger Vision of delivering Goodness 24-7," said CEO Ed Nelson. "In every opportunity, from overseeing WhataGames and Convention to introducing Whataburger to new markets, her North Star is always the celebration and experience of our Family Members and Guests. I look forward to seeing her success and accomplishments in this new role."

Donna TuttleCourtesy: Whataburger (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Whataburger