Houston dermatologist develops new class of topical pain-relieving pharmaceuticals

Moore Relief Dermaceuticals contain natural cosmetic ingredients that do not require OTC or prescription regulation. The products will launch and be available for purchase with an amazing launch special price reduction of 51% on www.moorerelief.com on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

HOUSTON, Sep. 01, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Milton D. Moore, a leading dermatologist and founder & CEO of Moore Unique Skin Care, LLC and Moore Unique Dermatology, has introduced two new products under the brand name Moore Relief Dermaceuticals: Moore Relief Pain Discomfort Lotion and Moore Relief Skin Revitalizing & Burn Lotion. Initially formulated as moisturizing treatments for eczema and other conditions that cause skin irritation. Moore Relief Pain Discomfort Lotion and Moore Relief Skin Revitalizing & Burn Lotion are fast-acting, effective therapies that help relieve neuropathic skin discomfort, and helps heal burn wounds.

Both patent-pending Moore Relief Dermaceuticals products are formulated with moisturizing and anti-inflammatory agents such as aloe vera, extracts of algae, argan oil as well as other natural ingredients. These products use Dr. Moore's patented transdermal delivery system, which enables the active ingredients to be absorbed by the skin quickly. Each ingredient provides a unique contribution to the effectiveness of the products by cooling, moisturizing, and repairing damaged skin areas.

