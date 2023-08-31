XGIMI Premiers HORIZON Ultra - The World's First 4K Long Throw Home Projector with Dolby Vision

This game changing next-gen flagship is the best value for home theater and gaming setups - including a Laser and LED hybrid system, low-latency mode, and legendary Harman Kardon audio.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- X GIMI , the award-winning projector and laser TV brand, is releasing HORIZON Ultra - its next-generation flagship 4K product and the world's first and only long throw home projector with Dolby Vision®. With a groundbreaking hybrid laser and LED system, hardware-level computing optics only before seen on luxury projectors that cost thousands of dollars, low-latency gaming modes, and a unique, modern design, the HORIZON Ultra sets the new standard for home entertainment. HORIZON Ultra is available now for an incredible value for the most immersive and desirable viewing experience available in the market today.

Adding In-Theater Innovation to the Home

XGIMI is once again redefining home entertainment. HORIZON Ultra brings movie theater-like performance and output to the home as the first and only 4K long throw home projector with Dolby Vision available to more consumers. Dolby Vision unlocks the full potential of HDR to deliver stunning visuals every time. When enjoying in Dolby Vision, customers will experience their favorite entertainment come to life with incredible brightness, richer colors, and wider contrast, revealing more details like never before.

"Entertainment consumption has drastically changed in recent years, with increased streaming at home," said Apollo Zhong, founder and CEO of XGIMI. "Feedback from our global community of more than 4-million customers helped us develop HORIZON Ultra to bring best-in-class immersive experiences, like Dolby Vision, to our latest line up of products without compromise. This required significant innovation and we're confident HORIZON Ultra will elevate home entertainment to extraordinary levels."

The Brightest and Most Accurate Coloring Yet

HORIZON Ultra is the first XGIMI projector to include the brand-new Laser-LED Dual Light technology - a hybrid system that combines Laser and LED light. The projector market has long utilized one of either laser or LED, compromising on each of the light's shortcomings because of the positives they individually provide. With XGIMI's new Dual Light system, HORIZON Ultra takes the best of both technologies without compromise to create a continuous natural spectrum with an ultra-wide color gamut, ultra-high brightness, ultra-accurate colormetry. This new system boasts 2300 ISO Lumens, delivering XGIMI's brightest display to date, a 77% increase from its predecessor, the HORIZON Pro. Its DCI-P3 color gamut coverage is over 95.5%, while Rec.709 color gamut coverage exceeds 99.9%, allowing for excellent reproduction of film colors. A high color accuracy calibration platform, developed specifically for HORIZON Ultra achieves an average color accuracy of △E≈1, and is certified from two major institutions - SGS in Switzerland and TÜV Süd. The result is the most desirable and comfortable viewing experience with a clear picture and no color fringing or speckles, surpassing conventional projectors in the same (and even higher) price range.

Smart Environment Adaptation

With HORIZON Ultra, XGIMI has added Intelligent Screen Adaption technology 3.0 (ISA 3.0) - an upgraded software and hardware-level computing optics system, only before incorporated in projectors for theaters and luxury markets. Ambient conditions of the watching environment have a critical impact on viewing experience. Lighting, walls and curtains, and even projector placement, all influence the performance of standard projectors. XGIMI's new ISA 3.0 technology makes dynamic adjustments to the watching environment using both software and hardware, to ensure the best picture quality at all times.

ISA 3.0 hardware includes a Dynamic Iris for adjustment of brightness & contrast, a Dynamic Color Adjustment Module, and an automatic optical zoom module for uncompromised screen scaling. Together, the three breakthrough hardware improvements provide a precision optical processing system that can change in real time. For example: ISA 3.0 allows for dynamic adjustment of brightness and colors, automatically adjusting view settings for both day and night viewing - increasing brightness during the day, and colors at night.

The new technology is centered around the consumer viewing experience, building on previous version of ISA to ensure uninterrupted auto focus and keystone correction, so users can enjoy a perfectly aligned and distortion-free image, without the hassle of manual adjustments. ISA 3.0 includes an all-new Wall Color Adaption feature that automatically adjusts brightness and colors to optimize the screen for the wall color it's being displayed on. Like other XGIMI projectors, HORIZON Ultra continues to feature enhanced eye protection, meaning if a moving object is detected in front of the projector, the unit will automatically dim. This is especially useful with small children or infants who may walk in the front of the display, keeping their eyes safe from light strain.

The Projector of Choice for Gamers

HORIZON Ultra has an all-new gaming mode with professional-grade low latency (18 ms). It supports 4K at 60Hz, so hardcore gamers can enjoy fast refresh rates and low input lag, ensuring smooth and responsive gaming. The HORIZON Ultra can also display up to 200" of screen, making for a clear and large image for users looking to level-up their gaming experience.

Pricing & Availability

The HORIZON Ultra is available to purchase today for $1699 on XGIMI.com , Amazon , and Best Buy, B&H.

