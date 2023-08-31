Aristocrat Gaming Begins First Distribution of NFL-Themed Slot Machines to Casino Floors

Games Scheduled to Go Live at 27 Properties Across the Country

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Aristocrat Gaming™ began distribution of the highly-anticipated NFL Super Bowl Jackpots™ to casino floors across the country. No matter where casino players choose to play, they can select their favorite team from the 32 clubs. Timed to the start of the season, the distribution of games marks the first time the public will be able to play the NFL-themed slot machines.

NFL Super Bowl Jackpots™, the first in a series of new games, will initially be distributed in select casino locations in Nevada, California, Oklahoma, Connecticut, Florida, Massachusetts, Oregon, and Arizona. The new game will expand deployment across the U.S. in the coming months, and players can find locations carrying Super Bowl Jackpots by visiting aristocratgaming.com/us/play/nfl-slots.

"After nearly two years of collaboration with the NFL and NFL Players Association, we finally get to see these game-changing machines in action," said Hector Fernandez, CEO of Aristocrat Gaming. "A tremendous thank you to our teams around the world for their collective brilliance to make today possible."

Aristocrat Gaming is committed to responsible gameplay, with a comprehensive company program focused on strong compliance, empowering customers and casino players, and investing in innovation to help lift the bar. For more information, visit aristocrat.com/responsible-gameplay.

In addition, the NFL hosts an extensive, integrated league-wide responsible betting public awareness program. For more information about responsible gambling tools and resources, visit responsibleplay.org, hosted by the National Council on Problem Gambling.

