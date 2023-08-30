Thunderpick Unveils Dynamic New Influencer Roster Including Jake Lucky

ThunderPicked influencer program launches with array of esports veterans and gaming content creators

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thunderpick, the leading online crypto betting platform made by esports fans for esports fans, is thrilled to announce its new influencer program, ThunderPicked, featuring a lineup of talent, including content creator and co-founder of Gaming World Media, Jake Lucky. Jake is one of the most prominent conversation starters in gaming, esports, and streamer culture. The ThunderPicked roster of influencers, who will create content on behalf of the platform, includes Esports veterans N0thing, CooperTV, and Freakazoid, as well as notable gaming creators Emzii and FlickFlops.

About adding Jake Lucky to the ThunderPicked roster, Kelly Sanders, Head of Strategy at Thunderpick stated: "Jake's influence and expertise extends beyond our typical niche, making him a natural fit for Thunderpick's mission to reach the gaming community where they are. His weekly videos, posted across his social platforms with Thunderpick's brand, will spotlight significant events and breaking news across the CS:GO and Esports worlds. Our partnership with Jake, as well as our wider roster of influencers, helps align Thunderpick with the forefront of broader esports conversations."

The reach of the ThunderPicked roster, which boasts more than 1.22 million followers on Twitch and 940k followers on X, will further solidify Thunderpick's presence in the wider gaming ecosystem.

About the broader ThunderPicked strategy, Sanders stated: "We are thrilled to welcome so many esports and gaming legends as partners and members of the Thunderpick family. As we look to reach fans of CS:GO and beyond, partnering with some of the most notable names in the space is the best way to reach that audience. We are just starting to build this ThunderPicked team and plan to keep growing it as the esports industry continues to reach new heights. We are so excited to see what creative campaigns we can work on with our talented creators ahead of our upcoming World Championship final."

Thunderpick recently announced its Thunderpick CS:GO World Championship 2023, offering the largest prize pool provided by a betting platform in esports to date with a guaranteed value of $600,000 USD. The tournament will be broadcast live on Thunderpick.io as well as by participating media partners including HLTV and Twitch. Boosted odds and specials for the tournament can be found at Thunderpick.io.

