Shoe Carnival Drives Growth in Third-Party Ecommerce Sales Powered by CommerceHub

LATHAM, N.Y., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its growth strategy to increase scale and carry the hottest branded merchandise to become a multi-billion-dollar retailer, Shoe Carnival, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCVL) is striving for a significant increase in online sales of third-party-owned products. To achieve this, Shoe Carnival is working with CommerceHub, one of the world's largest commerce networks, to make it easier to find, onboard and effectively merchandise new products from qualified brands that Shoe Carnival customers love.

(PRNewswire)

"CommerceHub is helping us create more agile ecommerce capabilities and respond rapidly to shifts in consumer demand"

Shoe Carnival currently generates over $1.2 billion in annual revenue and is one of the nation's largest family footwear retailers, offering a broad assortment with an emphasis on national name brands. In addition to its nearly four hundred stores nationwide, the company has a growing online retail business leveraging innovation from CommerceHub, where 40,000 brands and retailers transact over $50 billion in gross merchandise value annually.

Over the past decade, Shoe Carnival has demonstrated consistent growth based on a customer-centric approach, strong supplier brand partnerships, and best-in-class merchandising. The company has applied these same strengths to grow its ecommerce business, with a successful strategy increasing online product assortment and personalization at scale. CommerceHub is a cloud-based commerce network and provides SaaS solutions enabling its partners to profitably grow their retail and ecommerce businesses with asset-light business models, increased agility, and efficiency, while also improving consumer shopping experiences.

"We've built our business on getting closer to our customers and understanding their preferences and style choices in a rapidly changing market, and we are incredibly optimistic about our future growth," said Kent Zimmerman, VP of eCommerce & CRM, Shoe Carnival. "We are strategically growing our sales in third-party-owned inventory through ecommerce, which enables us to better serve consumers by providing them with more styles and more selection while making it easy for them to have a great experience shopping with us."

Quickly and easily adding new product assortment can be a challenge, but CommerceHub's comprehensive ecommerce capabilities include unified drop ship and marketplace, advanced catalog services, and fast, effortless fulfillment that empowers its partners to win.

"CommerceHub is helping us create more agile ecommerce capabilities and respond rapidly to shifts in consumer demand, to more effectively stock inventory consumers want right when they want it and allow them to get it faster," Zimmerman added. "Shoe Carnival is doing this very successfully and providing a seamless experience for its consumers across its stores and online that is generating strong results."

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc. is one of the nation's largest family footwear retailers, offering a broad assortment of dress, casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children with emphasis on national name brands. As of June 24, 2022, the Company operates 395 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under its Shoe Carnival and Shoe Station banners and offers shopping at www.shoecarnival.com. Headquartered in Evansville, IN, Shoe Carnival, Inc. trades on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the symbol SCVL. Press releases and annual report are available on the Company's website at www.shoecarnival.com.

About CommerceHub

CommerceHub is one of the world's largest, most trusted commerce networks, connecting over 40,000 retailers and brands globally to transact more than $50 billion in gross merchandise value (GMV) annually. Customers rely on CommerceHub's software solutions to reach and convert more shoppers, expand margin, and enhance the online shopping experience through drop ship, marketplace, digital advertising, and delivery management. For more information, visit: commercehub.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CommerceHub