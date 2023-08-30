Cloud Native Computing Foundation Unveils Schedule for KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America 2023

CNCF's flagship event will bring together thousands of open source and cloud native enthusiasts

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud Native Computing Foundation ® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, announced the schedule for KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America 2023 , happening in Chicago, Illinois, and virtually from November 6 – 9.

Exactly seven years after the inaugural KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America 2016 event in Seattle, the conference is back in the United States with a stellar lineup curated by event co-chairs – Aparna Subramanian, of Shopify, Frederick Kautz, and Nikhita Raghunath of VMware. With the help of the program committee consisting of 119 community members and 22 track chairs, they have reviewed an incredible 1871 submissions – the most to date – to develop a diverse and informative schedule this year. Attendees will be able to choose from 196 sessions, keynotes, lightning talks, and breakout sessions both in-person and virtually, with 97 CNCF project maintainer-hosted sessions featuring content that will appeal to technologists across industries and experience levels.

"With Kubernetes crossing the chasm, we are now truly in the era of enterprise considerations and innovative tech. There is an increased focus on security, availability, and cost-efficiency. At the same time, cutting-edge work and research into fields like AI, WASM, and environmental sustainability have been breaking new ground," said Nikhita Raghunath, Staff Software Engineer, VMware, and KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Co-Chair. "With all the wonderful talks that dive deeper into all of these topics, I hope that you can take away key learnings on how to architect the future of your cloud native platforms and journeys! Come to KubeCon + CloudNativeCon and witness the next generation of cloud native!"

Join #TeamCloudNative for three or four days – if you join us for the co-located events – to further the education and advancement of cloud native computing. The community-curated schedule will include talks from community members spanning all walks of life, including:

CNCF and other organizations will be hosting a number of CNCF-hosted and sponsor-hosted co-located events as part of KubeCon + CloudNativeCon, which will happen on November 6. The following CNCF-hosted co-located events are included in the All-Access pass. Sponsor-hosted co-located events can be added individually when registering:

CNCF-hosted co-located events sponsorship opportunities close on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 11:59 PM CDT. Interested organizations can contact sponsor@cncf.io to secure a sponsorship.

The Dan Kohn Scholarship (includes Diversity, Need-Based, Maintainer, and Student Scholarship) applications for KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America are due September 3 for in-person conference scholarships and October 15 at 23:59 PST for virtual conference scholarships.

For the full KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America 2023 agenda, please visit the schedule .

Registration

As we announced for the last KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe event, we are now offering three types of registration . Standard pricing is available until September 8 at 23:59 CDT:

In-person all access registration includes access to all CNCF-hosted co-located events, which are happening on Monday, November 6 , AND the main KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America event.

In-person KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America only registration

And virtual registration which includes the KubeCon + CloudNativeCon keynotes and breakout sessions to be accessed online.

