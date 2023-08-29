First National Realty Partners Acquires Stop & Shop-Anchored Center in Windsor, CT

WINDSOR, Conn., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First National Realty Partners ("FNRP"), a national private equity commercial real estate firm, today announced the addition of Windsor Court in Windsor, Connecticut to its grocery-anchored shopping center portfolio. The purchase of the 78,500-square-foot asset reinforces the firm's presence in the Hartford MSA and is part of its continuous nationwide expansion within the open-air retail property sector.

Windsor Court is anchored by a 64,195-square-foot Stop & Shop, which has operated at the center since 1993. Stop & Shop recently remodeled this location, adding a new micro-fulfillment center and completing interior and exterior upgrades. The center features a strong tenant lineup including AT&T, Windsor Court Wine, Great Clips, and Edible Arrangements. In addition, Windsor Court is shadow anchored by Target and HomeGoods.

"Windsor Court is a high-performing asset anchored by Stop & Shop, located within an affluent submarket of Hartford," said Matt Annibale, senior director of acquisitions. "The shopping center benefits from strong competitive positioning due to its regional trade area location and strong mix of national and local tenants."

The center is situated approximately 10 miles north of Downtown Hartford, the capital of Connecticut. It is located within a highly affluent demographic, within a five-mile radius the population is over 53,000 people with an average household income of over $100,000. Located off of I-91 and Kennedy Road, the center sees combined traffic counts of over 127,000 vehicles per day.

Paul Penman and Jonathan Martin of Newmark represented the seller in the transaction.

FNRP provides accredited investors with access to institutional quality commercial real estate assets specializing in necessity-based real estate: grocery-anchored retail, multi-family, and industrial and sourcing opportunities both on and off-market nationwide. From acquisition to disposition, FNRP oversees the entire investment lifecycle 100% in-house, leveraging top talent in legal, acquisitions, leasing, and other key areas. For more information, visit www.fnrpusa.com.

