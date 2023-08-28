LITTLE CAESARS® KICKS OFF SECOND SEASON AS OFFICIAL PIZZA SPONSOR OF THE NFL

Guests can celebrate Kickoff with free delivery * , among other fan-centered promotions

World's largest privately owned pizza chain is partnering with top NFL talent and focusing on giving back to the community

DETROIT, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After an incredibly successful rookie season as the Official Pizza Sponsor of the NFL, Little Caesars is calling plays for the beginning of the 2023 season that are sure to delight pizza enthusiasts and football fans.

To kick off the new season, Little Caesars will celebrate its fans by making all deliveries totally fee-free. Starting August 28 and running until September 10, orders placed through the Little Caesars app or online at LittleCaesars.com will have a $0 delivery fee, with no additional service or small order fees. Yes, you heard that right! Little Caesars is sidelining fees on delivery orders. No need to pull a flag on this play!

"Little Caesars is the industry leader in value," said Greg Hamilton, chief marketing officer at Little Caesars. "We're always looking for new ways for our guests to save, and since delivery and the NFL go hand-in-hand, this is the perfect deal for football fans and pizza lovers alike. We are so excited to offer free delivery that we are starting the week before the first kickoff to the 2023 Season – so fans get a great deal before the games even begin."

Additionally, Little Caesars is bringing back a fan-favorite from last season – the Pizza!Pizza!® Pregame. As if fans needed another reason to cheer for Little Caesars, those who order their gametime meal can eat like champions and win instant prizes or perks with any purchase and will be automatically entered into a grand prize drawing for a trip to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium.** Guests can participate in the Pizza!Pizza! Pregame starting September 7 by placing an order one hour before and up to three hours after the start of each game on Mondays and Thursdays, or at any time between restaurant open and close for games on Sundays.

To add even more excitement, Little Caesars is building the ultimate fantasy team by partnering with San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan, and NFL analyst Ryan Fitzpatrick to star in a series of commercials centering around activations through Little Caesars role as the Official Pizza Sponsor of the NFL. Also, through Little Caesars longstanding partnership with Pepsi, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson will have a leading role in a primetime advertisement focused on the Pizza!Pizza! Pregame promotion.

Little Caesars is also partnering with nine NFL teams to feature specialized branding and in-game activations in their local markets throughout the season. Participating teams include the Detroit Lions, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Both Little Caesars and the NFL have a long history of giving back to the community, and this year's partnership will continue to include a charitable component. The Little Caesars® Love Kitchen®, a restaurant on wheels, will visit key NFL event cities throughout the year, working in tandem with the League to give back by serving pizza to communities in need.

The first serving will celebrate the kickoff to the 2023 season and will take place in Kansas City. Partnering with Downtown Council of Kansas City's community services center "The Beehive" and NourishKC's Kansas City Community Kitchen, pizza will be served to more than 600 people. The Little Caesars Love Kitchen has served nearly 4 million people in the 48 contiguous states and four Canadian provinces. Last season, the Love Kitchen and NFL together served more than 2,000 people throughout four servings.

There is a playbook full of plans still to come for the 2023 NFL season, including the 2024 NFL Draft, which will be taking place on Little Caesars home turf in Detroit. Pizza and football are the perfect teammates, so fans should expect another exciting announcement coming soon that will take this winning team to the playoffs.

For more information about Little Caesars, visit LittleCaesars.com and follow @LittleCaesars on Instagram and Facebook.

*Offer good 8/28/23 thru 9/10/23 at participating Little Caesars® restaurants on app and online orders (excluding third-party online sites). Enter promo code FREEDELIVERY at checkout and get free delivery. Taxes still apply. Limit (1) per person, per day. Delivery available at participating locations.

**NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States (D.C.) 18 years of age and older. Void where prohibited. Promotion begins 9/7/23 at 7:15 PM ET and ends 1/8/24 at 2:00 AM ET. Entry only open during entry windows specified in the Official Rules. For Official Rules, prize descriptions and odds disclosure, visit littlecaesars.com/nfl. Sponsor: Little Caesar Enterprises, Inc., 2211 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI 48201. The NFL Entities have not offered or sponsored this Promotion in any way.

About Little Caesars®

Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, Little Caesars was founded by Mike and Marian Ilitch in 1959 as a single, family-owned restaurant. Today, it is the third-largest pizza chain in the world, with restaurants in each of the 50 U.S. states and 27 countries and territories.

Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars uses quality ingredients, like fresh, never frozen, mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes. The brand is known for innovation and is home of the exclusive Pizza Portal® pickup, a heated, self-service mobile order pickup station. Little Caesars is also the Official Pizza Sponsor of the National Football League.

An exceptionally high-growth company with over 60 years of experience in the $145 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars is continually looking for franchisee candidates to join the team in markets around the world. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized and appealing characters in the country, Little Caesar. Little Caesars is proud to be part of the Ilitch Companies family of businesses.

