The Sister Accord®️ Foundation Celebrates Its Tenth Anniversary

Hosts Four-Day Leadership Development Empowerment Conference; Announces Partnership with The Nelson Mandela Foundation

CINCINNATI, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sister Accord®️ Foundation, the organization whose movement is changing the way girls and women treat, support, and interact with each other is celebrating its tenth anniversary. Since its founding in 2013, the Foundation has transformed innumerable girls' and women's lives with its many programs, financial support, and beloved YouTube videos which have 49.7 million total views and 182 million impressions to date. Since 2019, The Sister Accord®️ has given over a quarter of a million dollars in grants, financial assistance, and scholarships.

To mark this momentous milestone, the Foundation is celebrating in a number of ways, including hosting its annual The Sister Accord®️ Day Celebration during a four-day cruise and leadership development empowerment conference, as well as announcing a new partnership with The Nelson Mandela Foundation. Both the cruise and the partnership speak to the growth, scale, and global reach that the Foundation has achieved in the past decade.

Sonia Jackson Myles founded The Sister Accord® Foundation, a 501c3 organization, with the mission of having one billion girls and women learn to love themselves and each other. The Foundation and its work are centered around three key pillars: through self-awareness and leadership development – educating girls and women, enlightening them of the power of Sisterhood, and eradicating bullying and violence against them.

One of its signature programs and wide-reaching initiatives is The Sister Accord® Tea Party Program, a Leadership Development experience focused on helping young women understand the importance of strong, healthy, positive relationships with other young women in their development as exceptional leaders. There have been 26 Tea Parties held to date, with programming aimed at inspiring girls and women to embrace, pursue, and engage with STEM/STEAM opportunities, and to learn about personal safety, empowerment, mental, emotional and physical wellness, and the importance of leading with kindness. During the First Tea Party in 2013, the City of Cincinnati proclaimed August 31st as The Sister Accord®️ Day. Since then, people around the world celebrate Sisterhood on this day. As part of The Sister Accord®️ Day, Jackson Myles encourages people to perform random acts of kindness on August 31st towards girls and women in their family or perfect strangers.

In honor of the Foundation's tenth anniversary, this year The Sister Accord®️ Day will be celebrated in partnership with the American Automobile Association (AAA) during a four-day "Embracing Freedom to Live Your Best Life" leadership development empowerment conference aboard Royal Caribbean's 'Amplified Freedom of the Seas' from August 28th – September 1st, 2023. The agenda will feature workshops and musical performances by five-time Grammy Award-Winning Gospel Music Artist, Yolanda Adams; Grammy Award-Winning Singer, Songwriter and Producer, Mali Music; and Grammy Nominated Singer and Songwriter, Stokley. The keynote speaker is Yvette R. Simpson, Esq., MBA, author of "On Purpose: The Power of Authenticity & Intention" and Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for law firm, Ulmer & Berne LLP.

Simpson, Adams and Stokley will also be presented with The Sister Accord®️ Leadership Award. Mali Music received the award earlier this year. This recognition is presented to individuals whose personal integrity and body of work have made a positive and transformative impact on society at large, as well as personify The Sister Accord®️'s values.

In 2021, The Sister Accord® amplified its mission of reaching one billion girls and women with its expansion into Africa. The Foundation's work in Africa is focused on creating a future where all girls and women have safe spaces, positive role models, and the support to develop into tomorrow's leaders. To date, the Foundation has three chapters in Africa: Lilongwe, Malawi, as well as Harare and Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.

Now, with the support and partnership of The Nelson Mandela Foundation, The Sister Accord®️ will launch its newest chapter in Johannesburg, South Africa. The Nelson Mandela Foundation will help facilitate the award of scholarships and business grants as well as ongoing coaching, mentoring, and business development, which will be led by Sonia Jackson Myles.

Statement From The Nelson Mandela Foundation: "The Nelson Mandela Foundation is proud to support the work of The Sister Accord®️. We are excited to collaborate on establishing a chapter in South Africa that will benefit so many women and girls, creating space for collaboration, capacity-building and solidarity."

"I am honored and grateful that we have been able to transform the lives of so many girls and women around the world," said Jackson Myles. "In many ways we are living in unpredictable and uncertain times and yet one thing remains abundantly clear: living life with love, kindness, empathy, and resilience is the key to personal fulfillment. To be able to support and inspire girls and women, both in this country and throughout Africa, brings me so much joy. To have the privilege to partner with The Nelson Mandela Foundation is incredible. My deep passion and commitment to serve humanity with love and excellence has been influenced by both my parents and Nelson Mandela."

About The Sister Accord® Foundation

The Sister Accord® Foundation ( https://thesisteraccordfoundation.org/ ) is a 501c3 organization focused on enabling girls and women to establish and nurture positive, supportive, and loving relationships with each other. The Sister A.C.C.O.R.D. Leadership Development Program is used by school districts, and The Sister Accord, LLC's 'Sisterhood & Brotherhood in The Workplace' Platform has made a significant, positive difference in corporate America and around the globe. The organization also holds events throughout the year to inspire and promote Sisterhood, Anti-Bullying, Health & Wellness.

