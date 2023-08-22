pCare Smart Room of the Future Featured at the New Moffitt Cancer Center McKinley Hospital

Enhancing the experience, satisfaction, and outcomes through patient engagement technology

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y. , Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- pCare® announces its partnership with Moffitt Cancer Center, the only National Cancer Institute–designated Comprehensive Cancer Center based in Florida, for the ongoing integration and support of its end-to-end interactive patient care system (IPS) into the new inpatient surgical facility, Moffitt Cancer Center McKinley Hospital.

pCare partners with hospitals and health systems for patient engagement, education, and entertainment solutions. (PRNewsfoto/pCare) (PRNewswire)

"Moffitt McKinley Hospital's extensive use of our interactive patient care solutions will enhance the overall experience through compassionate care and patient, family, and clinician collaboration," shared Dave Bennett, Chief Executive Officer at pCare. "We are proud to partner with Moffitt Cancer Center to boost patient experience and staff satisfaction by leveraging the healing potential of education, communication, and empowerment."

With a purposeful and thoughtful design, pCare's technology ensures patient engagement throughout the care journey. Each 350-square-foot room within the new 10-story building is equipped with a Smart TV running pCare's IPS, including the Digital Whiteboard, which displays key patient and provider information; TV entertainment; and BYOD (bring your own device) and casting capabilities, allowing patients to pair their personal devices with the pCare system.

The patient engagement integration also includes Room Connect, the powerful digital door display that shows key patient information at the entrance of their room and a bedside tablet option to easily navigate the system.

"Using pCare's technology, we're delivering unparalleled patient-centered care that encompasses the needs of patients and caregivers," said Christine Alvero, vice president of Hospital Operations at Moffitt McKinley Hospital. "The technology provides seamless integration with our existing systems and improves the overall inpatient experience for both patients and team members."

Moffitt McKinley Hospital admitted its first patient on July 31, 2023. The expansive implementation by the leading Best in KLAS® IPS provider to enhance patient experiences, and support caregivers and staff, is in anticipation of the drastically increased patient volume of up to 65% expected within the community over the next 10 years.

About pCare®

pCare's interactive patient experience solution helps healthcare providers engage, educate, and entertain patients across the care continuum. The pCare open platform integrates with existing EHR/EMR systems, patient portals, and mobile health applications to connect patients, families, and caregivers. Recognized as Best in KLAS for interactive patient systems, pCare is the leading partner of healthcare organizations to improve care quality, patient outcomes, and financial performance. Connect at p-Care.compCare now. Follow pCare on Twitter @pCarebyTVRC and TVR Communications on LinkedIn.

About Moffitt Cancer Center

Moffitt is dedicated to one lifesaving mission: to contribute to the prevention and cure of cancer. The Tampa-based facility is one of only 54 National Cancer Institute–designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers , a distinction that recognizes Moffitt's scientific excellence, multidisciplinary research, and robust training and education. Moffitt's expert nursing staff is recognized by the American Nurses Credentialing Center with Magnet® status, its highest distinction. With more than 8,500 team members, Moffitt has an economic impact in the state of $2.4 billion. For more information, call 1-888-MOFFITT

(1-888-663-3488), visit MOFFITT.org , and follow the momentum on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and YouTube .

