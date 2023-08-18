Santa Fe Indian Market Announces Best of Show Winners

Artist Jennifer Tafoya (Santa Clara Pueblo) is awarded Best of Show at Santa Fe Indian Market's 2023 Awards Luncheon in the Pottery Classification
SANTA FE, N.M., Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Santa Fe Indian Market is pleased to announce this year's Best of Show, Best of Classification and Special Award winners in a variety of classifications. Since 1922, Santa Fe Indian Market, the world's largest and most prestigious Native North American art market, has awarded Best of Show winners to the nation's exceptional Indigenous artists in a variety of juried categories.
Over 60 judges, experts in various mediums, spent most of the day Thursday, August 17, reviewing and critiquing this year's entries and determining the winners. The announcement of the Best of Show, Best of Class and Special Award winners was made public at the Best of Show Ceremony on Friday afternoon.
All the Best of Show winners' extraordinary artwork is available this weekend during Santa Fe Indian Market on the Plaza in downtown Santa Fe.
The 2023 Best of Classification winners are:
Class I: Jewelry
Lyndon Tsosie (Navajo)
"Untitled" Silver Sea turtle pendant with movable flippers
4 ½ x 3 in.
Sterling stamped silver, inlay: coral, turquoise, lapis, Boulder opal, hand-fabricated
Class II: Pottery {BEST OF SHOW}
Jennifer Tafoya (Santa Clara Pueblo)
"Caught by Surprise" etched black pot with dinosaurs.
4 ¼ x 4 ¼ in.
Hand-dug Santa Clara Clay, coil method, stone polished, etched and then painted with hand-dug natural clay paint
Class III: Painting, Drawing, Graphics & Photography
Dan HorseChief (Pawnee/ Cherokee)
"Judgement Day Manifest, The Greasy Grass 1976 Keough's Stand."Painting.
24 x 36 in.
Water-based oil on canvas
Class IV: Wooden Pueblo Figurative Carving & Sculpture
Arthur Holmes Jr. (Hopi)
Talavi Morning Katsina
18 ½ x 9 ½ in.
Root of cottonwood tree, fine wood burner, knives and oil paint
Class V: Sculpture
Ryan Benally (Navajo)
"Dreamscapes of Love" 3-dimensional sculpture.
Dimensions: 5 ft 8 x 22 x 12 in.
Calcite Onyx, black Indian granite, hand-carved stone, electric and hand tools
Class VI: Textiles
TahNibaa Naataanii (Navajo)
"Autumn Rose Carnival" Navajo weaving created using 2 sheds. Shawl and purse.
Dimensions: 16 ½ x 62 in.
Sheep wool with 26 aniline acid dyes in different colors
Class VII: Diverse Arts
Victoria G. Adams (Southern Cheyenne/ Arapaho)
"Sundance on Muddy Creek" Tripod with glass containers, diverse artwork/sculpture.
64 x 36 x 32 in.
Copper, Deerskin, American Indian-head pennies, dating from 1878 to 1910; glass, steel chain, wrought-iron, wood, acrylic paint, cotton fabric, sweet grass, snake root, Big Medicine, bee balm, sweet pine, sage, yellow ochre pigment, red ochre pigment, Ammonite fossils, sterling silver, mother-of-pearl beads, photographs, Edward Sheriff Curtis photo gravures
Class VIII: Beadwork & Quillwork
Jackie Larson Bread (Blackfeet)
"We Are Fierce" Blackfeet horse mask.
18 x 15 x 23 in.
Wool, seed beads, brass beads and bells, wood, plexiglass, satin, lane stitch, applique stitch and edge stitch
Class IX: Youth (Artists aged 17 and under)
Aydrian Day (HoChunk/Anishinaabe/Lakota)
Father's Love (Ate Iyocicila) Lakota style cradle board.
24 x 9 in.
Size 11 true-cut sterling silver beads, 24-karat beads, smoked hide, brass sequins, pine and cotton
Class XI: Basketry
Carol Emarthle Douglas (Northern Arapaho- Seminole)
"Skywoman Watches" Coiled waxed linen basket.
7 x 9 ½ x 9 ½ in.
Waxed linen, thread, hemp, beads
2023 Special Award Winners
Excellence in traditional Hopi carvings: Shawn Deel
Excellence in lapidary: Benson Manygoats
Excellence in contemporary Hopi carvings: Arthur Holmes Jr.
Raw materials: Dominque Toya
Traditional Pottery Award: Delores Juanico
Mark Tahbo Memorial Award: Garrett Maho
Tony Da' Memorial Award: Virgil Ortiz
Make Me Smile Youth Award: Aydrian Day
Margaret Tafoya Memorial Award: Chris Youngblood
Sarafina Tafoya Memorial Award: Sharon Naranjo-Garcia
Mela Youngblood Memorial Award: Chris Youngblood
Oqwa Pi Memorial Award for Excellence in Traditional Pueblo Painting: Rosie Yellowhair
Anita Da' Memorial Award to Encourage the Work of a Young Potter: Xavian Suazo
IAIA Alumni Award: Terran Last Gun
The Native American Art Magazine Award of Excellence: Jason Garcia
Santa Fe Indian Market's Best of Show Ceremony was sponsored by JoAnn and Bob Balzer and the Best of Show Luncheon was sponsored by the Institute of American Indian Arts (IAIA). SWAIA is grateful for these generous contributions. A complete list of winners in all classifications will be posted on the SWAIA website this week. Congratulations to all the winners!
About SWAIA:
The Southwestern Association for Indian Arts (SWAIA) is a non-profit organization supporting Native American arts and culture. It creates economic and cultural opportunities for Native North American artists by producing and promoting the Santa Fe Indian Market —the biggest and most prestigious Indian art event in the world since 1922. SWAIA cultivates excellence and innovation across traditional and non-traditional art forms and develops programs and events that support, promote and honor Native American artists year-round. swaia.org
