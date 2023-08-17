OneCause Introduces Auction AI™ to Boost Nonprofit Fundraising Event Success

Innovative new tools are designed to drive fundraising growth and further personalize the giving experience for donors.

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OneCause, a leading provider of digital fundraising technology, announced the release of Auction AI, an innovative toolset that leverages the power of artificial intelligence to revolutionize giving through donor personalization and choice, increase fundraising revenue, and save nonprofits time during event setup.

AI enhancements from OneCause give an edge in auctions that otherwise would be missed opportunities for engagement.

OneCause customers can now rely on Auction AI to curate personalized recommendations for auction packages. By analyzing bidding patterns and historical data from over 40,000 auctions and 4 million auction items from the OneCause Platform, this groundbreaking, first-to-market feature ensures that the most enticing auction items are prominently showcased, maximizing exposure, driving engagement, and encouraging more bids. With Auction AI, nonprofits can effortlessly amplify their fundraising by leveraging data at scale to achieve greater success and impact.

"Auction AI reflects our commitment to empowering nonprofits with cutting-edge fundraising tools that enhance ROI, tap into new trends in generosity, and save fundraisers time so they can focus on donor cultivation and retention," said Steve Johns, chief executive officer at OneCause. "We know from our own research and a 15-year history of serving nonprofits that today's donors expect a seamless, personalized giving experience that offers options while engaging with the causes they support."

OneCause Auction AI tools focus on incorporating experiences that today's supporters are accustomed to from their online shopping experiences. Suggesting similar auction items supporters may also be interested in based on their bidding activity is the first of several planned enhancements powered by artificial intelligence. This fall, OneCause users will have the ability to effortlessly generate auction descriptions within the software using ChatGPT, an advanced language model. These new Auction AI features will save organizations time, help generate engaging content, and dramatically streamline auction planning.

"As AI has become more integrated in everyday processes, it is critical to be ahead of the curve to stay relevant in fundraising. The innovation of AI enhancements from OneCause give an edge in auctions that otherwise would be missed opportunities for engagement," said Della Carver, director of service center support for Arthritis Foundation. "Adding AI into the OneCause Fundraising Platform opens an avenue of possibilities for enhancing revenue streams."

In addition to industry-first artificial intelligence for auctions, OneCause has continuously added innovative features to the new Fundraising Platform since its launch in October 2022, including:

Express check-in with QR codes that streamlines event registration, minimizing wait times and enhancing the guest experience.

End-to-end sponsorship management and tracking capabilities that empower organizations to effortlessly manage sponsorships from acquisition to recognition, all within the platform.

Simplified reconciliation that provides nonprofits with comprehensive financial insights.

Personal fundraising pages that supporters can create in seconds to expand the reach and impact of nonprofits' missions.

Since its launch, over 1,600 events have been powered by the new OneCause Fundraising Platform, contributing to a collective $5.8 billion raised since 2008 by nonprofits using the company's fundraising solutions.

To learn more about Auction AI, visit https://www.onecause.com/solutions/auction-ai/

About OneCause

OneCause is driving the future of fundraising with easy-to-use digital fundraising solutions that help nonprofits improve the giving experience and raise more money. OneCause builds technology that optimizes everyday generosity, making it easier for nonprofit organizations to fundraise and for nonprofit supporters to give. Since 2008, OneCause has helped over 11,000 nonprofits in the United States and Canada raise more than $5.8 billion for their missions. Headquartered in Indianapolis, OneCause is committed to driving innovation in the charitable sector, bringing together nonprofit professionals across the world for the annual Raise Conference to exchange ideas that further fundraising. For more information, visit www.onecause.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

