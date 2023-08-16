Squarespace to Present at Citi's 2023 Global Technology Conference

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE: SQSP), the design-driven platform helping entrepreneurs build brands and businesses online, today announced that Anthony Casalena, Founder & CEO, will present at Citi's 2023 Global Technology Conference on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT.

A live audio webcast and archived replay of the events will be available in the Events & Presentations section of the Squarespace Investor Relations website at investors.squarespace.com .

About Squarespace

Squarespace (NYSE: SQSP) is a design-driven platform helping entrepreneurs build brands and businesses online. We empower millions of customers in more than 200 countries and territories with all the tools they need to create an online presence, build an audience, monetize, and scale their business. Our suite of products range from websites, domains, ecommerce, and marketing tools, as well as tools for scheduling with Acuity, creating and managing social media presence with Bio Sites and Unfold, and hospitality business management via Tock. For more information, visit www.squarespace.com.

Contacts

Investors:

Clare Perry

investors@squarespace.com

Media:

Kaitlyn Rawlett

press@squarespace.com

