TEAMSTERS COMMEND FMSCA FOR CONSIDERATION OF WAIVER PETITIONS

WASHINGTON, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Teamsters are applauding the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) for its announcement that it will consider petitions for waivers from the agency's prior determinations that California and Washington meal and rest break rules for commercial drivers were preempted by federal hours-of-service regulations.

"The FMCSA is taking steps in the right direction by accepting applications for waiver petitions," said O'Brien.

"FMCSA Administrator Robin Hutcheson is taking steps in the right direction by accepting applications for waiver petitions," said Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien. "States should have the freedom to protect motorists and workers by implementing stronger meal and rest break requirements for professional drivers. This prevents tragedy – not just for commercial vehicle operators, but for everyone who uses our highways."

