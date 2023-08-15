Psilera Receives Allowance on Flagship Patent Securing Novel Compound Library for Mental Health Breakthroughs

Psilera emerges as industry front runner by securing coveted composition of matter patents on their vast library of drug candidates targeting psychiatry, addiction, and CNS disorders.

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Psilera , a biopharmaceutical company developing new, rapid-acting mental health treatments for take home use, has received a notice of allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on patent application number 17/314,107 entitled "Novel Compositions of Matter and Pharmaceutical Compositions."

"... one of the most significant IP allowances of a psychedelic compound library to date," said Dr. Chris Witowski

This milestone bolsters Psilera's intellectual property (IP) portfolio with patent protection for their comprehensive drug library. The IP allowance is the result of years of dedicated research and development to curate a diverse collection of compounds with disease modifying potential for mental health disorders. Psilera's extensive drug library provides a unique advantage in identifying and developing new and effective treatments to improve the mental health of patients in the comfort of their own homes.

"This landmark development represents one of the most significant IP allowances of a next-generation psychedelic compound library to date," said Dr. Chris Witowski, Co-Founder and CEO of Psilera. "Securing this patent is not just a legal milestone; it's a testament to our relentless pursuit of innovation and our commitment to shaping a brighter future for patients with unmet needs."

Research on their groundbreaking drug candidates show rapid and single dose efficacy in a number of psychiatric and addiction disorders. Furthermore, Psilera has de-risked multiple drug classes in this IP allowance which have shown improved safety profiles and fewer side effects than current psychedelics.

The allowance marks Psilera's second patent milestone following the issuance of formulations covering dimethyltryptamine (DMT) and psilocybin-like prodrug, psilacetin. Per the company's founding ethos, Psilera's drug pipeline has demonstrated the ability to reduce or eliminate hallucinogenic effects in order to make these new therapies available to the greatest number of patients possible.

About Psilera:

Psilera is a biopharmaceutical company revolutionizing the development of novel serotonergic drugs which provide rapid therapeutic benefit and fewer side effects than conventional treatments. Their world-class scientific and executive team reimagine psychoactive natural products into effective and insurance-backed take-home therapies for psychiatric, addiction, and neurodegenerative disorders. Their proprietary drug discovery engine, Psilera Third Eye, combines novel syntheses of new compounds with an AI-enabled screening platform to design next-generation neurological drugs at the atomic level.

