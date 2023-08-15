Nuqleous® Ranked on the Inc. 5000 Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Companies for the 3rd Consecutive Year

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuqleous®, the leading provider of automated retail space-planning and performance analytics software, has once again earned a spot on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. The company's consistent growth and commitment to innovation have earned it the rank of No. 3,941, and in the top 500 within the software category.

"We are honored to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for the third year in a row. This achievement reflects the collective effort and dedication of our talented team," said Paul Sims, Co-Founder and CEO at Nuqleous. "We're committed to consistently delivering business value by solving our customer's toughest challenges, and it's truly inspiring to see the impact they make throughout the retail sector, powered by our solutions."

Since 2013, Nuqleous has empowered premier CPG brands, distributors, and retailers, with tailored solutions for distinct retail needs. Shelf IQ® automates planogram creation and validation for 250,000+ SKUs, representing billions in revenue and saving countless hours. The company's analytics platform, Spotlight, offers a single source-of-truth for essential retailer and syndicated third-party data, fortifying CPG teams with actionable insights to boost revenue, minimize errors, and strengthen relationships.

"We're excited about the momentum Nuqleous has following our recent growth investment," said Garrett Levey, Co-President at Nuqleous. "Our continual presence on the Inc. 5000 list serves as a validation of our performance and trajectory. As we continue to pursue growth and innovation, we're dedicated to driving excellence, expanding our capabilities, and providing unparalleled service to our valued customers."

About Nuqleous:

Established in 2013, Nuqleous is the leading provider of automated retail space-planning and performance analytics software that boosts agility and efficiency for over 75 CPG companies (Kraft-Heinz, PepsiCo, Kellogg's, Anheuser-Busch, Unilever) servicing the largest retailers, c-stores, and grocers (Walmart, Target, 7-Eleven, CVS, Kroger). Nuqleous' software products enable customers to improve margins, reduce inefficiencies and turnover, and increase sales for over 700 categories across 3,700 brands representing $40.9 billion in annualized sales. Learn more at https://www.nuqleous.com.

