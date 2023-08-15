Duncan Williams Asset Management named to FA Magazine's "50 Fastest Growing RIA's lists for 2023"

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Duncan Williams Asset Management (DWAM) proudly announces it has been ranked the 17th fastest-growing Registered Investment Advisory (RIA) firm in the nation by FA Magazine.

The RIA Ranking showcases the leading RIA firms in the country, determined by the percentage of assets under management (AUM) added in the past year.

In addition to the firm's national ranking, DWAM earned the distinguished #1 ranking in its home state of Tennessee with a 150% growth in AUM, surpassing all other Tennessee-based RIAs.

Founder and Chairman of DWAM, Duncan F. Williams, expressed his pride in the recognition, stating, "We are honored to be acknowledged by Financial Advisor Magazine in their 2023 RIA ranking. This achievement underscores our continued growth, driven by our dedication to helping our clients and community achieve their financial aspirations."

David Scully, President at DWAM, credited the firm's success to its dedicated team, saying, "Our talented team's hard work, passion, and diligence have been the driving force behind this accomplishment. The faith and trust bestowed upon us by the greater Memphis community are genuinely humbling."

ABOUT THE RESEARCH PROCESS

RIA firms applied for consideration in the 2023 Financial Advisor RIA Rankings. To be eligible for the ranking, firms must be independent RIAs that file their own Form ADV statement with the SEC and provide financial planning and related services to individual clients. No fees or other considerations are required of RIAs included in the FA 2023 RIA Ranking.

ABOUT Duncan Williams Asset Management

Duncan Williams Asset Management, headquartered in Memphis, TN, was founded in 2015 and advises approximately $750 million in assets¹. DWAM provides customized financial planning and comprehensive wealth management services to high-net-worth individuals, family offices, and non-profit organizations. As a fee-only, personal financial advisory firm, DWAM offers financial advice tailored to client's specific goals, risk tolerance, and lifestyle needs.

DISCLOSURES:

¹ Approximately $750 million of regulatory assets under management (AUM) as of 08/31/2022.

The FA's RIA Ranking is an independent listing produced annually by Financial Advisor magazine (July 2023).

FA 2023 RIA Survey & Ranking methodology: FA's RIA survey is based on assets under management at the year-end of independent RIA firms that file their own ADV form with the SEC. FA's RIA ranking orders firms from largest to smallest, based on AUM reported to FA by firms that voluntarily complete and submit FA's survey by the deadline. FA verifies AUM by reviewing ADV forms.

FA 2023 RIA Survey & Ranking Eligibility: To be eligible for the ranking, firms must be independent registered investment advisors and file their own ADV statement with the SEC and provide financial planning and related services to individual clients. Corporate RIA firms and investment advisor representatives (IARs) are not eligible for this survey. A corporate RIA is a registered investment advisor, most often formed by a broker-dealer that files an ADV with the SEC. Advisors who are affiliated with the broker-dealer or other entities' corporate RIA may offer investment advice. They are considered Investment Advisor Representatives (IARs) of the corporate RIA. All the assets under management of the IARs are included in the corporate RIA's ADV filed with the SEC.

Rankings and/or recognition by unaffiliated rating services and/or publications should not be construed by a client or prospective client as a guarantee that he/she will experience a certain level of results if Duncan Williams Asset Management is engaged or continues to be engaged, to provide investment advisory services, nor should it be construed as a current or past endorsement of Duncan Williams Asset Management by any of its clients. Rankings published by magazines, and others, generally base their selections exclusively on information prepared and/or submitted by the recognized adviser. Rankings are generally limited to participating advisers. Duncan Williams Asset Management does not pay fees to be considered for any ranking or recognition.

