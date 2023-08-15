Deans Knight Income Corporation Releases Interim Financial Statements and Management Report of Fund Performance for the period ended June 30, 2023
VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Deans Knight Income Corporation (the "Company") is pleased to release its Interim Management Report of Fund Performance and Financial Statements for the period ended June 30, 2023.
These documents can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and the Company's website: www.dkincomecorp.com.
