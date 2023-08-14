Pixelworks Partners with Xiaomi to Redefine the Excellence of Mobile Gaming Experience

Pixelworks' In-depth Picture Quality Enhancement and Mobile Game Tuning Unlock the Astonishing Performance of Redmi K60 Ultra

SHANGHAI, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of innovative visual processing solutions, today announced the newly launched Redmi K60 Ultra smartphone incorporates the Pixelworks X7 visual processor. The result of deep and extensive collaboration, the smartphone is uniquely equipped to deliver excellent display quality for consumers as they play games and watch videos. This collaboration also included an in-depth, joint tuning of gaming experiences, which further solidifies the performance of the Redmi K60 Ultra smartphone by integrating advantages of Pixelworks' X7 visual processor and Redmi's Furious Engine 2.0. Together, the smooth coordination between hardware and software solutions contributes to the standout performance of the Redmi K60 Ultra, which provides consumers with 144fps ultra-high frame rate gaming experiences on numerous game titles.

The Redmi K60 Ultra smartphone is built on MediaTek's latest Dimensity 9200+ flagship mobile platform, comprising comprehensively upgraded CPU and GPU cores, compared to the previous generation. The smartphone sports a 1.5K narrow-frame straight screen, supporting 144Hz ultra-high refresh rate and high-frequency PWM dimming for eye-protection. In order to take advantage of the full capabilities of the display hardware, Redmi chose to utilize Pixelworks' X7 visual processor. This first-ever incorporation of Pixelworks technology in a Redmi smartphone contribute to realizing multiple dramatic enhancements in the display quality of mobile games and videos.

In terms of visual optimization for gaming, the Redmi K60 Ultra integrates key technologies from Pixelworks X7 visual processor, including ultra-low latency MotionEngine® (MEMC) technology, low power super-resolution and always-on HDR. The MEMC technology boosts the original frame rate for over 100 game titles, up to 144fps, bringing ultra-smooth motion pictures and comfortable visual experience to a higher level; Low Power Super-Resolution upgrades the original resolution of game content to 1.5K, enriching details to better preserve the original artistic intent of games; Always-On HDR improves the color saturation and contrast for game display, making the viewing experience more realistic and immersive. Additionally, dedicated settings for the visual optimization of specific games, including Glory of the King, Game for Peace and Genshin Impact, have been implemented on the Redmi K60 Ultra to deliver unique improvements in picture quality together with optimal management of power consumption.

With respect to video display optimization, the Pixelworks X7 visual processor leverages industry leading MotionEngine®(MEMC) technology to empower the smartphone's display of higher frame rate videos that are pleasing to consumers' eyes. More specifically, the MEMC technology adopts a dual-MIPI architecture with parallel processing to process real-time video content and text in separate channels, which ensures smooth transition between frames with reduced jitter, screen tearing and blurring of displayed content. The smartphone also adopts always-on HDR technology that uses real-time SDR-to-HDR conversion to bring stronger contrast, more vivid and stereoscopic feelings to video content. The above features can be enabled simultaneously on the Redmi K60 Ultra smartphone, and they have also been adapted to a number of mainstream video apps, including Tencent Video, iQIYI, YOUKU, Bilibili and Xigua Video.

"We are very pleased to cooperate with Pixelworks on the Redmi K60 Ultra smartphone." said Zeng Xuezhong, SVP & President of Smartphone Department at Xiaomi. "Last year, the Redmi K60 smartphone presented consumers with powerful performance brought by its self-developed Furious Engine 1.0, which adopted the three no drops principle including no drop in picture quality, frame rate, and brightness. This year, we work with Pixelworks to complement each other, together elevating the furious performance of Redmi K60 Ultra to a new height. The Redmi K60 Ultra smartphone has not only given full play of the display attributes of the smartphone screen by boosting frame rate, resolution and other picture quality dimensions of game and video content for better visual effects, but also successfully brought 144Hz gaming experiences onto over 100 game titles. Besides, as the first IRX certified flagship to launch soon, the Redmi K60 Ultra smartphone also provides tailored visual optimization for the top games among the 100 titles to better convey the artistic intent of the game content. In addition, we have also touched the pain points of video viewing experiences on smartphones by developing dedicated visual display solutions for the Redmi K60 Ultra smartphone. We do hope that the consumers would enjoy this sincere piece of work."

"We are honored to work with the Xiaomi team on the Redmi K60 Ultra smartphone." said Ting Xiong, President of Pixelworks China. "Xiaomi and Pixelworks have enjoyed an extended and in-depth collaboration on the branding ideas and technologies on the Redmi K60 Ultra smartphone. The incorporation of Pixelworks' X7 visual processor not only improves the gaming and video experience, as additional specific optimizations of function adjustments and game tunning services contribute to further enhancement of the smartphone's visual display. Redmi's ultimate pursuit of striking a balance between picture quality and performance represents the shared philosophy of Pixelworks' IRX gaming experience brand. We hope that both parties will continue to work together, making the Redmi K60 Ultra's performance the new benchmark of mobile gaming."

About Xiaomi

Xiaomi Corporation was founded in April 2010 and listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on July 9, 2018 (1810.HK). Xiaomi is a consumer electronics and smart manufacturing company with smartphones and smart hardware connected by an IoT platform at its core.

Embracing our vision of "Make friends with users and be the coolest company in the users' hearts", Xiaomi continuously pursues innovations, high-quality user experience and operational efficiency. The company relentlessly builds amazing products with honest prices to let everyone in the world enjoy a better life through innovative technology.

Xiaomi is one of the world's leading smartphone companies. In March 2023, MAU of MIUI reached approximately 595 million globally. The company has also established the world's leading consumer AIoT (AI+IoT) platform, reached 618 million smart devices connected to its platform (excluding smartphones, laptops and tablets) as of March 31, 2023. Xiaomi products are present in more than 100 countries and regions around the world. In August 2023, Xiaomi was included in the Fortune Global 500 list for the fifth year in a row, ranking 360th.

Xiaomi is a constituent of the Hang Seng Index, Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, Hang Seng TECH Index and Hang Seng China 50 Index.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks provides industry-leading content creation, video delivery and display processing solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens – from cinema to smartphone and beyond. The Company has more than 20 years of history delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays and video streaming services.

For more information, please visit the company's web site at www.pixelworks.com.

Note: Pixelworks, MotionEngine and the Pixelworks logo are trademarks of Pixelworks, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

