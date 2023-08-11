Globant Launches Microsoft Studio for Businesses to Embrace the Cloud and AI Revolution

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions, today announced the launch of a dedicated Microsoft Studio. This initiative aims to enhance the value of Globant's client investments through its extensive knowledge and experience in the Microsoft ecosystem.

(PRNewswire)

Globant continues to drive innovation and offer services that have the latest technologies, such as AI and cloud computing, at its core. The new Studio will consolidate Globant's expertise and insights with Microsoft's capabilities and solutions, resulting in an unparalleled offering combining technology and innovation proficiency.

"The need for strategic technology partners to help organizations with digital transformation and technological innovation is growing. At Globant, we are committed to being at the forefront of innovation. We envision and develop custom solutions that meet our customers' specific needs and help them adopt new technologies. This allows them to stay ahead of the competition and remain relevant in the ever-changing digital landscape," said Diego Fabani, Sr. Managing Director at Globant. "Globant's investment in enhancing its partnership with Microsoft covers everything our customers could need to achieve their business goals and stay ahead of the competition, from cloud migration to data analytics, from enterprise services to app modernization."

The full Microsoft Studio suite of capabilities includes:

Cloud Strategy and Economics – Enables the development and implementation of cloud adoption and transformation strategy, optimizing cloud costs with a focus on business objectives

Azure Data and AI – Advantage data-driven insights and make data-driven business decisions to develop better business strategies delivering immediate and long-term impact

Migration And Modernization - Leverage the latest methodologies & tools to transition the existing IT infrastructure, applications & database to a more advanced technology environment

Enterprise Services - Power a suite of intelligent business applications, such as Dynamics 365 and Power Platform, to streamline all aspects of your business operations, achieving greater efficiency and delivering exceptional customer experiences

Managed Services - Outsource your operations & responsibilities to Azure-certified subject matter experts who can monitor, manage, and maintain your IT infrastructure and systems

"We firmly believe that the key to a company's success lies in its capacity for continuous reinvention. In today's dynamic landscape, it is essential for core business operations to embrace agility and digital empowerment, enabling swift transformation to ever-changing market conditions," said Diego Tártara, Chief Technology Officer at Globant. "I'm immensely proud of the journey from becoming a Microsoft partner to the remarkable milestone of launching Microsoft Studio today. Our team's exceptional skill set and extensive experience with Microsoft ecosystem uniquely position us to guide our clients towards optimal solutions, seamlessly implement them, and provide unwavering support."

Microsoft joins the Enterprise Studios portfolio, which focuses on helping businesses enhance their core operations and processes, enabling them to adapt in a fast-changing market rapidly. For more information about it, click here .

About Globant

We are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves and unleash their potential. We are the place where innovation, design, and engineering meet at scale.

We have more than 27,000 employees and we are present in 25 countries and 5 continents working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in AI Services (2023) and Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement Services (2020) by IDC MarketScape report.

We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard , MIT , and Stanford .

We are active members of The Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

Contact: pr@globant.com

Sign up to get first dibs on press news and updates.

For more information, visit www.globant.com .

Globant new logo (PRNewsfoto/Globant) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Globant