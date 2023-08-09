Navigating the Healthcare System on Behalf of Aging Loved Ones is Complicated and Can Result in Caregiver Burnout

Matrix Medical Network Clinician Authors Book Caring for Aging Loved Ones

to Provide a Health Care Worker's Perspective

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caring for Aging Loved Ones: A Comprehensive Guide to Navigating the Healthcare System While Avoiding Caregiver Burnout is a guide to providing the best care and support to aging loved ones. The book, authored by Matrix Medical Network® (Matrix) clinician Erin Howe, DNP, RN, provides the unique perspective of a seasoned healthcare provider on how to navigate the challenging landscape of determining, locating, and arranging the appropriate level of care for aging family members, whether the goal is to remain at home and age in place, or to identify an assisted living or nursing home facility.

"Caring for aging loved ones is something we will all face at some point. My book is designed to support caregivers."

Dr. Howe provides a thorough overview of areas to consider along all steps of the journey, as well as testimonials and examples. Areas of focus include:

Communicating with family members regarding care planning

Understanding levels of care, transitions, and costs

Leveraging assessment tools to evaluate aging family members' needs and risk factors

Avoiding caregiver burnout

Navigating the stages of grief at the end of a loved one's life

"Caring for aging loved ones is something we will all face at some point. Previous generations usually followed the advice of their primary healthcare providers, often resulting in missed opportunities for more peaceful end-of-life care for patients and caregivers. We are part of a sandwich generation in which many caregivers have both young children and aging parents, and we all need to be able to identify the right options for our individual needs and circumstances," said Dr. Howe. "Caregivers are often an invisible part of the process, and my book is designed to support them through the process both logistically and emotionally."

Dr. Howe has been focused on geriatrics throughout her career. She worked at a nursing home in grammar school and later transitioned to working as a candy striper, nurse's aide, and nurse. Dr. Howe received her BSN from Binghamton University and her master's degree and a doctorate in nursing from the University of Rochester. She currently sees patients for Matrix, a leading clinical services organization that has been helping seniors and at-risk individuals manage their health for more than 20 years.

"Loved ones can be hesitant to be direct with each other when evaluating care options for an aging or at-risk relative. Education, transparency, and honesty are critical for both the patient and their caregivers. Providing care and counsel in the home creates a more comfortable setting and allows for richer dialogue," said Catherine J. Tabaka, Matrix CEO. "We take great pride in the care that Matrix clinicians provide in-home. Our visits focus on overall health and well-being, and provide a unique opportunity to address long-term planning for both the patient and their caregivers that often isn't covered during routine primary care visits."

About Matrix Medical Network

Matrix Medical Network has provided expert care and health services to millions of at-risk individuals where they live for more than 20 years. The organization's network of approximately 3,000 clinicians meets individuals wherever they are to assess their health and safety, identify and close care gaps, and offer life-changing services that activate them to manage their own health.

