Health Recovery Solutions Announces Specialized WoundConnect Service

New strategic partnership with Corstrata solves industry gap of access to WOC Nurse expertise in post-acute settings

HOBOKEN, N.J., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Recovery Solutions (HRS), the four-time KLAS award winner and leading provider of remote patient monitoring (RPM) and care management solutions, is extending its CareConnect Clinical Service offerings with wound care services. HRS is partnering with Corstrata, a tech-enabled services company connecting patients to wound and ostomy (WOC) expertise to transform the care of WOC patients in home health, hospice, and other in-home providers. HRS' WoundConnect service brings together its advanced RPM care technology and clinical service solutions with Corstrata's team of certified WOC nurses in a virtual model to improve patient outcomes, augment clinical staffing resources, reduce hospitalizations related to avoidable complications, and lower wound-related costs of care.

Nearly 30% of patients in home and hospice settings have chronic wounds, yet only 10% of WOC nurses practice within this space. This gap can leave wounds improperly treated or billed, impacting care and costs. As a result of this partnership, patients now have improved access to critical clinical expertise irrespective of their geographic location.

With a focus on improved care coordination, HRS' clients will have timely access to wound care specialists through HRS' CareConnect platform to provide virtual wound care optimization and nurse-to-nurse consults. WoundConnect will enable accurate identification of wound type and staging to facilitate accurate coding/reimbursement, development of an evidence-based treatment plan, and then ongoing monitoring of the patient's progress with timely adjustments to the treatment plan to decrease healing times, rehospitalizations, and length of stay.

"The need for specialized care is on the rise, and providing exceptional care to patients includes resources to address specialized care of patients while supporting providers with staff efficiency resources and proper reimbursement," said Kimberly O'Loughlin, CEO of HRS. "We are thrilled to partner with Corstrata and expand the services our customers can offer patients to include the highly specialized areas of wound and ostomy care."

WoundConnect is designed to elevate the patient experience by enabling high-quality WOC care in the comfort of patients' homes. By leveraging Corstrata's expertise and HRS' technology, patients will receive personalized care, which can lead to increased satisfaction and quality of life.

Katherine Piette, CEO of Corstrata, added, "This partnership reflects Corstrata's commitment to leveraging innovative solutions and strategic collaborations to address the evolving healthcare needs of patients and drive positive change in the industry."

About Health Recovery Solutions

HRS is the leading healthcare technology company transforming quality care at home for the betterment of patients. We pair best-in-class clinical expertise, logistics, and analysis with the industry's most advanced remote care technology platform. Our digital tools and proven experience enable clinical decision-making earlier in the patient journey which, ultimately, improves patient and provider satisfaction while reducing costs and administrative burden for clinicians, hospitals, payors, and other healthcare organizations. To learn more about Health Recovery Solutions, visit healthrecoverysolutions.com.

About Corstrata

Corstrata is a virtual care solution that utilizes technology to provide access to scarce certified wound and ostomy nurses at the patient's bedside in post-acute provider settings, including home health, hospice, skilled nursing facilities, and emerging hospital-at-home providers across all 50 states. Corstrata's team of WOC nurses provides consultations with provider staff at the patient's bedside, either through HIPAA-compliant video or through review of store-and-forward wound images, to improve clinical and financial outcomes for providers. To learn more about Corstrata, visit www.Corstrata.com or email info@Corstrata.com.

