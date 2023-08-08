Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Wigmore Insurance Agency, Inc.

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Costa Mesa, California-based Wigmore Insurance Agency, Inc. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Wigmore is retail insurance broker providing a comprehensive range of commercial and personal insurance services to clients throughout Southern California. Tim Wigmore and his team will remain in their current location under the direction of Scott Firestone, head of Gallagher's Southwest region retail property/casualty brokerage operations.

"Wigmore is a culturally aligned business with an excellent local reputation that offers us significant cross-selling opportunities," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I am delighted to welcome Tim and his associates to Gallagher."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

