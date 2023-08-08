2U Reports Results for Second Quarter 2023

LANHAM, Md., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), the company behind global online learning platform edX, today reported financial and operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Results for Second Quarter 2023 compared to Second Quarter 2022

Revenue decreased 8% to $222.1 million

Degree Program Segment revenue decreased 16% to $119.5 million

Alternative Credential Segment revenue increased 4% to $102.6 million

Net loss was $173.7 million , or $2.16 per share, and includes non-cash impairment charges of $134.1 million

Non-GAAP Results for Second Quarter 2023 compared to Second Quarter 2022

Adjusted EBITDA was flat at $21.8 million ; a margin of 10%

Adjusted net loss increased 91% to $14.4 million , or $0.18 per share

"2U's platform strategy is thriving and delivering sustainable double-digit margins driven by content velocity, product innovation, marketing effectiveness and operational efficiency," said Christopher "Chip" Paucek, Co-Founder and CEO of 2U. "In the second quarter, edX generated 44% of our organic leads and, since implementing our new marketing framework, marketing and sales expense as a percent of revenue has dropped nine percentage points. Notably, in 2024 we plan to nearly triple our new degree launches compared to our highest launch year with at least 50 new, capital-efficient programs. We expect this momentum to continue in future years given the strength of our pipeline, popularity of our flex degree model, and promise of our flat fee model."

"We are seeing tangible benefits from our platform strategy and refreshed marketing framework which we implemented a year ago," added Paul Lalljie, 2U's Chief Financial Officer. "Our results for the second quarter reflect a shift in timing of planned second quarter revenue to later in the year. Based on the strength of our platform strategy and robust pipeline, we are affirming our revenue guidance while increasing our adjusted EBITDA outlook."

Discussion of Second Quarter 2023 Results

Revenue for the quarter totaled $222.1 million, an 8% decrease from $241.5 million in the second quarter of 2022. Revenue from the Degree Program Segment decreased $23.6 million, or 16%, due to a decrease in full course equivalent (FCE) enrollments, primarily reflecting our transition to a new marketing framework in mid-2022 as part of our platform strategy. Revenue from the Alternative Credential Segment increased $4.2 million, or 4%, primarily due to a 10% increase in FCE enrollments, partially offset by an 8% decrease in average revenue per FCE enrollment.

Costs and expenses for the quarter totaled $378.2 million, a 31% increase from $289.4 million in the second quarter of 2022. This increase included $134.1 million of non-cash impairment charges in our Alternative Credential Segment. During the second quarter, the company determined that the decline in its market capitalization triggered an interim impairment review which led to a non-cash write down of certain goodwill and indefinite-lived intangible assets. This increase was partially offset by a $13.9 million decrease in paid marketing costs in connection with the platform strategy, a $13.1 million decrease in restructuring charges, an $11.1 million decrease in personnel and personnel-related expense, and a $4.0 million decrease in depreciation and amortization expense.

As of June 30, 2023, the company's cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash totaled $66.7 million, a decrease of $115.9 million from $182.6 million as of December 31, 2022, driven by the $187.0 million debt pay down and the January 2023 refinancing. Cash provided by operations was $1.2 million, cash used in investing activities was $25.0 million and cash used in financing activities was $91.9 million. Adjusted unlevered free cash flow was $11.7 million for the twelve months ended June 30, 2023 and compares with adjusted unlevered free cash flow of $58.5 million for the twelve months ended March 31, 2023.

Business Outlook for Fiscal Year 2023

The company reaffirmed its revenue guidance provided on February 2, 2023 and updated its guidance for net loss and adjusted EBITDA provided on April 26, 2023 as follows:

Revenue to range from $985 million to $995 million , representing growth of 3% at the midpoint

Net loss to range from $225 million to $220 million

Adjusted EBITDA to range from $160 million to $165 million , representing growth of 30% at the midpoint

New Offerings, Partnerships and Highlights

Announced new platform innovations, including:

Debuted the edX ChatGPT plugin which enables ChatGPT Plus users to seamlessly discover higher education programs across edX's library of courses

Announced a new Artificial Intelligence Boot Camp and a Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence MicroBootCamp™ program in partnership with leading universities

Added new professional certificate programs, including:

Welcomed Aaron McCullough in the newly-created role of Chief Product Officer

Published our 2022 Transparency and Outcomes Report, an annual summary of the positive impact 2U is making on learners, universities, companies and institutions around the world

Entered into new agreements to drive enterprise growth, including:

Launched 165 new edX courses from 50 unique institutions

Welcomed new edX members, including Fortinet, EIT Food, IE University, MGH Institute of Health Professions, MindEdge, Osmosis from Elsevier, Project University, Prof Jim, and the University of Denver

Non-GAAP Measures

To provide investors and others with additional information regarding 2U's results, the company has disclosed the following non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted EBITDA (loss), adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted free cash flow, adjusted unlevered free cash flow, adjusted net income (loss), and adjusted net income (loss) per share. The company has provided a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure used in this earnings release to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The company defines adjusted EBITDA (loss) as net income or net loss, as applicable, before net interest income (expense), other income (expense), net, taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, transaction costs, integration costs, restructuring-related costs, stockholder activism costs, certain litigation-related costs, consisting of fees for certain non-ordinary course litigation and other proceedings, impairment charges, debt modification expense and loss on debt extinguishment, and stock-based compensation expense. The company defines adjusted EBITDA margin as adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. The company defines adjusted free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, less capital expenditures, payments to university clients, and certain non-ordinary cash payments. The company defines adjusted unlevered free cash flow as adjusted free cash flow less cash interest payments on debt. The company defines adjusted net income (loss) as net income or net loss, as applicable, before other income (expense), net, acquisition-related gains or losses, deferred revenue fair value adjustments, transaction costs, integration costs, restructuring-related costs, stockholder activism costs, certain litigation-related costs, consisting of fees for certain non-ordinary course litigation and other proceedings, impairment charges, debt modification expense and loss on debt extinguishment, and stock-based compensation expense. Adjusted net income (loss) per share is calculated as adjusted net income (loss) divided by diluted weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding for periods that result in adjusted net income, and basic weighted-average shares outstanding for periods that result in an adjusted net loss. Some of the adjustments described above may not be applicable in any given reporting period and may vary from period to period.

The company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, to understand cash that is generated by or available for operational expenses and investment in the business after capital expenditures, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, for short- and long-term operating plans, and to evaluate the company's financial performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures reflect the company's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of trends in the company's business as they exclude expenses that are not reflective of ongoing operating results. Management also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating the company's operating results and prospects in the same manner as management and in comparing financial results across accounting periods and to those of peer companies.

The use of adjusted EBITDA (loss), adjusted free cash flow, adjusted unlevered free cash flow, adjusted net income (loss), and adjusted net income (loss) per share measures has certain limitations, as they do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect the company's operations. The company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or in isolation from, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Further, these non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore comparability may be limited. Management encourages investors and others to review the company's financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Conference Call Information

What:

2U's second quarter 2023 financial results conference call When:

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time:

4:30 p.m. ET Live Call:

(888) 330-2446 Conference ID #:

1153388 Webcast:

investor.2U.com

About 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU)

2U is a global leader in online education. Guided by its founding mission to eliminate the back row in higher education, 2U has spent 15 years advancing the technology and innovation to deliver world-class learning outcomes at scale. Through its global online learning platform edX, 2U connects more than 78 million people with thousands of affordable, career-relevant learning opportunities in partnership with 250 of the world's leading universities, institutions, and industry experts. From free courses to full degrees, 2U is creating a better future for all through the power of high-quality online education. Learn more at 2U.com.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding 2U, Inc.'s future business expectations, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding future results of operations and financial position of 2U, including financial targets, business strategy, and plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. 2U has based these forward-looking statements largely on its estimates of its financial results and its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives, and financial needs as of the date of this press release. The company undertakes no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results predicted, including, but not limited to:

trends in the higher education market and the market for online education, and expectations for growth in those markets;

the company's ability to maintain minimum recurring revenues or other financial ratios through the maturity date of our amended term loan facilities;

the acceptance, adoption and growth of online learning by colleges and universities, faculty, students, employers, accreditors and state and federal licensing bodies;

the impact of competition on the company's industry and innovations by competitors;

the company's ability to comply with evolving regulations and legal obligations related to data privacy, data protection and information security;

the company's expectations about the potential benefits of its cloud-based software-as-a-service technology and technology-enabled services to university clients and students;

the company's dependence on third parties to provide certain technological services or components used in its platform;

the company's expectations about the predictability, visibility and recurring nature of its business model;

the company's ability to meet the anticipated launch dates of its offerings;

the company's ability to acquire new clients and expand its offerings with existing university clients;

the company's ability to successfully integrate the operations of its acquisitions, including the edX acquisition, to achieve the expected benefits of its acquisitions and manage, expand and grow the combined company;

the company's ability to refinance its indebtedness on attractive terms, if at all, to better align with its focus on profitability;

the company's ability to service its substantial indebtedness and comply with the covenants and conversion obligations contained in the indentures governing its 2.25% convertible senior notes due 2025 and 4.50% convertible senior notes due 2030 and the credit agreement governing its revolving credit facility;

the company's ability to generate sufficient future operating cash flows from recent acquisitions to ensure related goodwill is not impaired;

the company's ability to execute its growth strategy, including internationally and grow its enterprise business;

the company's ability to continue to recruit prospective students for its offerings;

the company's ability to maintain or increase student retention rates in its degree programs;

the company's ability to attract, hire and retain qualified employees;

the company's expectations about the scalability of its cloud-based platform;

potential changes in laws, regulations or guidance applicable to the company or its university clients;

the company's expectations regarding the amount of time its cash balances and other available financial resources will be sufficient to fund its operations;

the impact and cost of stockholder activism;

the potential negative impact of the significant decline in the market price of the company's common stock, including the impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangible assets;

the impact of any natural disasters or public health emergencies, such as the COVID-19 pandemic;

the company's expectations regarding the effect of the capped call transactions and regarding actions of the option counterparties and/or their respective affiliates; and

other factors beyond the company's control.

These and other potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted are more fully detailed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and other SEC filings. Moreover, 2U operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for 2U management to predict all risks, nor can 2U assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements 2U may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated.

Investor Relations Contact: investorinfo@2U.com

Media Contact: media@2U.com

2U, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



June 30,

2023

December 31,

2022









(unaudited)



Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 53,301

$ 167,518 Restricted cash 13,398

15,060 Accounts receivable, net 87,347

62,826 Other receivables, net 29,685

33,813 Prepaid expenses and other assets 42,131

43,090 Total current assets 225,862

322,307 Other receivables, net, non-current 16,369

14,788 Property and equipment, net 42,691

45,855 Right-of-use assets 67,501

72,361 Goodwill 712,858

734,620 Intangible assets, net 403,440

549,755 Other assets, non-current 69,696

71,173 Total assets $ 1,538,417

$ 1,810,859 Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities





Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 122,010

$ 110,020 Deferred revenue 107,189

90,161 Lease liability 14,735

13,909 Accrued restructuring liability 2,424

6,692 Other current liabilities 49,477

58,210 Total current liabilities 295,835

278,992 Long-term debt 856,399

928,564 Deferred tax liabilities, net 315

282 Lease liability, non-current 90,404

99,709 Other liabilities, non-current 1,946

1,796 Total liabilities 1,244,899

1,309,343 Stockholders' equity





Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, none issued —

— Common stock, $0.001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 80,957,654 shares issued

and outstanding as of June 30, 2023; 78,334,666 shares issued and outstanding as of

December 31, 2022 81

78 Additional paid-in capital 1,727,874

1,700,855 Accumulated deficit (1,407,688)

(1,179,972) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (26,749)

(19,445) Total stockholders' equity 293,518

501,516 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,538,417

$ 1,810,859

2U, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(unaudited) Revenue $ 222,089

$ 241,464

$ 460,593

$ 494,793 Costs and expenses













Curriculum and teaching 34,102

32,145

66,942

65,375 Servicing and support 33,585

37,061

69,694

76,685 Technology and content development 44,250

45,616

89,734

96,673 Marketing and sales 95,882

116,350

196,057

247,332 General and administrative 32,657

41,523

71,907

91,758 Restructuring charges 3,622

16,753

8,497

17,540 Impairment charges 134,117

—

134,117

58,782 Total costs and expenses 378,215

289,448

636,948

654,145 Loss from operations (156,126)

(47,984)

(176,355)

(159,352) Interest income 371

241

736

498 Interest expense (17,916)

(13,906)

(35,873)

(27,796) Debt modification expense and loss on debt

extinguishment —

—

(16,735)

— Other income (expense), net 227

(1,367)

834

(2,397) Loss before income taxes (173,444)

(63,016)

(227,393)

(189,047) Income tax (expense) benefit (210)

164

(323)

415 Net loss $ (173,654)

$ (62,852)

$ (227,716)

$ (188,632) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (2.16)

$ (0.82)

$ (2.85)

$ (2.46) Weighted-average shares of common stock

outstanding, basic and diluted 80,560,755

77,059,157

79,939,048

76,667,681 Other comprehensive (loss) income













Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax of

$0 for all periods presented (4,001)

(7,674)

(7,304)

(345) Comprehensive loss $ (177,655)

$ (70,526)

$ (235,020)

$ (188,977)

2U, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands)



Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

(unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities





Net loss $ (227,716)

$ (188,632) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:





Non-cash interest expense 6,818

5,664 Depreciation and amortization expense 57,348

65,757 Stock-based compensation expense 25,546

46,773 Non-cash lease expense 8,804

11,405 Restructuring (13)

— Impairment charges 134,117

58,782 Provision for credit losses 4,245

4,610 Loss on debt extinguishment 12,123

— Other (787)

2,920 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of assets and liabilities acquired:





Accounts receivable, net (26,968)

(6,632) Other receivables, net 723

(2,790) Prepaid expenses and other assets 4,358

2,585 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 5,014

3,484 Deferred revenue 16,736

45,549 Other liabilities, net (19,166)

(20,831) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,182

28,644 Cash flows from investing activities





Purchase of a business, net of cash acquired —

5,010 Additions of amortizable intangible assets (23,027)

(34,854) Purchases of property and equipment (2,105)

(5,218) Advances made to university clients —

(310) Advances repaid by university clients 100

200 Other —

(7) Net cash used in investing activities (25,032)

(35,179) Cash flows from financing activities





Proceeds from debt 269,223

385 Payments on debt (352,533)

(3,793) Prepayment premium on extinguishment of senior secured term loan facility (5,666)

— Payment of debt issuance costs (4,411)

— Tax withholding payments associated with settlement of restricted stock units (736)

(1,741) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 110

892 Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan share purchases 2,102

1,282 Net cash used in financing activities (91,911)

(2,975) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (118)

(2,614) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (115,879)

(12,124) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 182,578

249,909 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 66,699

$ 237,785

2U, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures - Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited)

The following table presents a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net loss for each of the periods indicated.



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

















(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Revenue $ 222,089

$ 241,464

$ 460,593

$ 494,793















Net loss $ (173,654)

$ (62,852)

$ (227,716)

$ (188,632) Stock-based compensation expense 10,983

22,349

25,546

46,773 Other (income) expense, net (227)

1,367

(834)

2,397 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 8,910

15,838

18,846

33,329 Income tax benefit on amortization of acquired

intangible assets (19)

(440)

(38)

(875) Impairment charges 134,117

—

134,117

58,782 Debt modification expense and loss on debt

extinguishment —

—

16,735

— Restructuring charges 3,622

16,753

8,497

17,540 Other* 1,868

(558)

2,830

4,682 Adjusted net loss (14,400)

(7,543)

(22,017)

(26,004) Net interest expense 17,545

13,665

35,137

27,298 Income tax expense 229

276

361

460 Depreciation and amortization expense 18,418

15,504

38,502

32,428 Adjusted EBITDA $ 21,792

$ 21,902

$ 51,983

$ 34,182















Adjusted EBITDA margin 10 %

9 %

11 %

7 % Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (2.16)

$ (0.82)

$ (2.85)

$ (2.46) Adjusted net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.18)

$ (0.10)

$ (0.28)

$ (0.34) Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding,

basic and diluted 80,560,755

77,059,157

79,939,048

76,667,681









*

Includes (i) transaction and integration expense of $0.1 million and $1.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $0.2 million and $3.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, and (ii) stockholder activism and litigation-related expense (recovery) of $1.8 million and $(1.6) million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $2.6 million and $1.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022.

2U, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures - Adjusted EBITDA by Segment (unaudited)

The following table presents a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA (loss) to net loss by segment for each of the periods indicated.



Degree Program Segment

Alternative Credential Segment

Consolidated

Three Months Ended June 30,

Three Months Ended June 30,

Three Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

























(in thousands) Revenue $ 119,494

$ 143,090

$ 102,595

$ 98,374

$ 222,089

$ 241,464























Net loss $ (8,651)

$ (10,488)

$ (165,003)

$ (52,364)

$ (173,654)

$ (62,852) Adjustments:





















Stock-based compensation

expense 6,319

12,270

4,664

10,079

10,983

22,349 Other (income) expense, net (604)

695

377

672

(227)

1,367 Net interest expense (income) 17,675

13,732

(130)

(67)

17,545

13,665 Income tax expense (benefit) 150

13

60

(177)

210

(164) Depreciation and amortization

expense 13,445

13,610

13,883

17,732

27,328

31,342 Impairment charges —

—

134,117

—

134,117

— Restructuring charges 2,919

10,252

703

6,501

3,622

16,753 Other 1,858

(545)

10

(13)

1,868

(558) Total adjustments 41,762

50,027

153,684

34,727

195,446

84,754 Total adjusted EBITDA (loss) $ 33,111

$ 39,539

$ (11,319)

$ (17,637)

$ 21,792

$ 21,902























Adjusted EBITDA margin 28 %

28 %

(11) %

(18) %

10 %

9 %

2U, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures - Adjusted EBITDA by Segment (unaudited)

The following table presents a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA (loss) to net loss by segment for each of the periods indicated.



Degree Program Segment

Alternative Credential Segment

Consolidated

Six Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

























(in thousands) Revenue $ 259,974

$ 297,257

$ 200,619

$ 197,536

$ 460,593

$ 494,793























Net loss $ (21,728)

$ (21,270)

$ (205,988)

$ (167,362)

$ (227,716)

$ (188,632) Adjustments:





















Stock-based compensation

expense 14,454

25,635

11,092

21,138

25,546

46,773 Other (income) expense, net (1,807)

1,247

973

1,150

(834)

2,397 Net interest expense (income) 35,324

27,434

(187)

(136)

35,137

27,298 Income tax expense (benefit) 246

(89)

77

(326)

323

(415) Depreciation and

amortization expense 27,263

27,503

30,085

38,254

57,348

65,757 Impairment charges —

—

134,117

58,782

134,117

58,782 Debt modification expense

and loss on debt

extinguishment 16,735

—

—

—

16,735

— Restructuring charges 7,026

10,941

1,471

6,599

8,497

17,540 Other 2,802

3,956

28

726

2,830

4,682 Total adjustments 102,043

96,627

177,656

126,187

279,699

222,814 Total adjusted EBITDA (loss) $ 80,315

$ 75,357

$ (28,332)

$ (41,175)

$ 51,983

$ 34,182























Adjusted EBITDA margin 31 %

25 %

(14) %

(21) %

11 %

7 %

2U, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures - Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Unlevered Free Cash Flow (unaudited)

The following table presents a reconciliation of adjusted unlevered free cash flow to net cash provided by (used in) operating

activities for each of the twelve-month periods indicated.



Trailing Twelve Months Ended

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

















(in thousands) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (16,536)

$ 38,472

$ 10,927

$ (16,378) Additions of amortizable intangible assets (50,619)

(55,544)

(62,445)

(65,522) Purchases of property and equipment (8,640)

(11,210)

(11,755)

(13,168) Payments to university clients 3,550

6,425

6,775

6,775 Non-ordinary cash payments* 36,101

32,282

24,157

30,812 Adjusted free cash flow (36,144)

10,425

(32,341)

(57,481) Cash interest payments on debt 47,802

48,118

43,826

56,175 Adjusted unlevered free cash flow $ 11,658

$ 58,543

$ 11,485

$ (1,306)









*

Includes transaction, integration, restructuring-related, stockholder activism, and litigation-related expense.

2U, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)

The following table presents a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA guidance to net loss guidance, at the midpoint of the

ranges provided by the company, for the period indicated.



Year Ending December 31, 2023

(in millions) Net loss $ (222.5) Stock-based compensation expense 50.5 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 32.5 Impairment charges 134.1 Debt modification expense and loss on debt extinguishment 16.7 Restructuring charges 8.5 Other 1.9 Adjusted net income 21.7 Net interest expense 70.0 Income tax expense 0.3 Depreciation and amortization expense 70.5 Adjusted EBITDA $ 162.5

2U, Inc. Key Financial Performance Metrics (unaudited)

Full Course Equivalent Enrollments

Degree Program Segment

The following table presents FCE enrollments and average revenue per FCE enrollment in the company's Degree Program Segment for the last eight quarters.



Q2 '23

Q1 '23

Q4 '22

Q3 '22

Q2 '22

Q1 '22

Q4 '21

Q3 '21 Degree Program Segment FCE enrollments 50,490

55,491

53,631

57,092

60,303

62,609

58,967

57,842 Degree Program Segment average revenue per FCE enrollment $ 2,367

$ 2,532

$ 2,557

$ 2,404

$ 2,373

$ 2,462

$ 2,585

$ 2,555



Alternative Credential Segment*

The following table presents FCE enrollments and average revenue per FCE enrollment in the company's Alternative Credential Segment for the last eight quarters.



Q2 '23

Q1 '23

Q4 '22

Q3 '22

Q2 '22

Q1 '22

Q4 '21

Q3 '21 Alternative Credential Segment FCE enrollments 25,840

21,990

24,236

23,128

23,443

22,664

21,153

20,174 Alternative Credential Segment average revenue per FCE enrollment $ 3,591

$ 4,193

$ 3,840

$ 3,850

$ 3,891

$ 4,012

$ 4,312

$ 4,193









*

FCE enrollments and average revenue per FCE enrollment exclude the impact of enrollments in edX offerings and the related revenue of $9.8 million and $7.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $15.6 million and $15.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 2U, Inc.