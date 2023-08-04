We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Stagwell (STGW) to Present at 3rd Annual Rosenblatt Technology Summit

Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago

Penn to discuss AI Marketing Transformation and the Stagwell Marketing Cloud

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, announced today that Chairman and CEO Mark Penn will present at the upcoming 3rd Annual Rosenblatt Technology Summit: The Age of AI on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, at 11:00 AM ET. Additionally, the Stagwell Marketing Cloud will host a session to educate investors on how Stagwell infuses AI into its product suite, including a demo of PRophet, the first and only generative and predictive AI tool aimed at PR professionals.

Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. (PRNewsfoto/MDC...
Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. (PRNewsfoto/MDC Partners Inc.,Stagwell Inc.)(PRNewswire)
Stagwell Marketing Cloud will also host a demo of PRophet, its generative and predictive AI tool for PR professionals

Visit this page to view upcoming investor events and programming from Stagwell. Reach out to ir@stagwellglobal.com with questions.

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing.  Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

Contacts

For Investors:
Ben Allanson
ir@stagwellglobal.com

For Press:
Sarah Arvizo
pr@stagwellglobal.com 

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stagwell-stgw-to-present-at-3rd-annual-rosenblatt-technology-summit-301893947.html

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.