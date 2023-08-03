Resideo Announces Share Repurchase Program

Share Repurchase Program Reflects Company's Strong Cash Flow Generation, Healthy Balance Sheet and Commitment to Delivering Shareholder Value

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI), a leading global manufacturer and developer of technology-driven products and components that provide critical home comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions and a leading wholesale distributor of low-voltage security, life safety, audio visual, data com, and other product categories, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program, pursuant to which the Company is authorized to purchase up to $150 million of its common stock over an unlimited time period.

"We are pleased to announce the approval of a share repurchase program by our Board," stated Jay Geldmacher, Resideo's President and CEO. "We continue to see substantial opportunity for value creation at Resideo over the long-term. This includes the unique position we have with our professional channel and within the home. And the substantial opportunity to drive margin and profitability expansion through executing on cost and portfolio optimization opportunities. We do not believe our current share price reflects the quality of the business, progress made transforming the company over the past three years, or the significant additional opportunities that we continue to execute towards. We plan to execute the share repurchase program, taking into consideration market conditions, our business outlook, capital position, and liquidity, all while maintaining our strong balance sheet."

Under the share repurchase program, the Company may repurchase up to $150 million of outstanding common stock over an unlimited time period. This authorization represents approximately 6% of Resideo's market capitalization based on the current share price.

During the pendency of the share repurchase program, the Company may repurchase shares from time to time through various methods, including in open market transactions, block trades, accelerated share repurchases, privately negotiated transactions, derivative transactions or otherwise, certain of which may be made pursuant to a trading plan meeting the requirements of Rule 10b5-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, in compliance with applicable state and federal securities laws. The timing, as well as the number and value of shares repurchased under the program, will be determined by the Company at its discretion and will depend on a variety of factors, including our assessment of the intrinsic value of the Company's common stock, the market price of the Company's common stock, general market and economic conditions, available liquidity, compliance with the Company's debt and other agreements, applicable legal requirements, the nature of other investment opportunities available to the Company, and other considerations. The Company is not obligated to purchase any shares under the repurchase program, and the program may be suspended, modified, or discontinued at any time without prior notice. The Company expects to fund the repurchases by using cash on hand and expected free cash flow to be generated in the future.

About Resideo

Resideo is a leading global manufacturer and developer of technology-driven products and components that provide critical comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to over 150 million homes globally. Through our ADI Global Distribution business, we are also a leading wholesale distributor of low-voltage security and life safety products for commercial and residential markets and serve a variety of adjacent product categories including audio visual, data com, wire and cable, and smart home solutions. For more information about Resideo, please visit www.resideo.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements." All statements, other than statements of fact, that address activities, events or developments that we or our management intend, expect, project, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Although we believe forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, such statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the actual results or performance of the Company to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, (1) our ability to achieve our outlook regarding the third quarter 2023 and full year 2023, (2) our ability to recognize the expected savings from, and the timing and impact of, our existing and anticipated cost reduction actions, (3) the disruption to our business and global economy caused by the lingering effects of COVID-19, (4) the amount of our obligations and nature of our contractual restrictions pursuant to, and disputes that have or may hereafter arise under the agreements we entered into with Honeywell in connection with our spin-off, (5) risks related to our recently completed acquisitions including our ability to achieve the targeted amount of annual cost synergies, successfully integrate the acquired operations (including successfully driving category growth in connected offerings), (6) the Company's proposed share repurchase program, the projected timing, purchase price and number of shares purchased under such program, if at all, the sources of funds under the repurchase program and the impacts of the repurchase program, and (7) the other risks described under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and other periodic filings we make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results, developments, and business decisions may differ from those envisaged by our forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date of this press release and we caution investors not to place undue reliance on any such forward looking statements.

