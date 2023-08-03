MIKE TYSON TO TRAIN FRANCIS NGANNOU FOR 'BADDEST MAN ON THE PLANET' CLASH WITH TYSON FURY IN RIYADH

Boxing Legend and Former Heavyweight Champion will be in Ngannou's corner

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of the highly anticipated 'Baddest Man on the Planet' match between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou, boxing icon Mike Tyson has agreed to a rare training opportunity with Ngannou, the Lineal MMA Heavyweight Champion, for the fight on Saturday 28 October 2023 in Riyadh. Tyson, a Hall of Famer who was boxing's first undisputed heavyweight champion, will be in Ngannou's corner for the highly anticipated fight against the undefeated Lineal and WBC heavyweight champion of the world, which opens this year's Riyadh Season program.

Francis Ngannou teams up with Mike Tyson ahead of clash with Fury. (PRNewswire)

Riyadh Season is the world's biggest entertainment event, welcoming visitors from all over the world to experience thousands of concerts, sporting events, dining experiences and other unique cultural events.

Regarded as one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time and known as 'The Baddest Man on The Planet', Mike Tyson brings over 20 years of competitive in-ring experience to Ngannou's corner as he prepares for the biggest fight of his career.

The mega-fight, one of the richest in history, will take place in a regulation boxing ring under the standard boxing rules, with three judges ringside adopting the 10-point must system in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia's largest city.

On his appointment as Ngannou's trainer, Mike Tyson said: "It is no secret I back Ngannou 100% in this face-off of champions. He has one hard punch, and when it lands, it's game over. I am looking forward to working with Ngannou and supporting his transition from the octagon to the boxing ring."

"He isn't a combat novice; he is a world champion. He knows how to compete when the bell rings, but the key will be combining his energy and combat skills into his punches and using his agility to move swiftly around the ring then delivering the knock-out blow. We're here to win."

Francis Ngannou added: "Bringing Mike Tyson into my training camp is one of the best decisions I can make to prepare for Tyson Fury in the ring at this year's Riyadh Season. Mike Tyson is an idol of mine in the sport. His experience and boxing IQ will be important to honing my technique under his guidance to win this super-fight. I've been wanting this fight for years and now that it's here, I'm focused on fighting the greatest fight of my career and shocking the world on the most epic stage for the fans in Riyadh. October 28th, the world will know who's the 'Baddest Man on The Planet'."

About Riyadh Season:

Saudi Arabia's capital embraces one of the world's biggest entertainment event every year during winter. Since the launch of the Riyadh Season in 2019, the festival has welcomed visitors from all over the world to experience thousands of concerts, sporting events, dining experiences and other unique cultural events. In 2023, Riyadh Season will commence on Saturday, 28 October with a spectacular opening ceremony and an historic boxing match between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Riyadh Season