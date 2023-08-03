HEALTH CONNECT AMERICA ACQUIRES SPECIALIZED YOUTH SERVICES OF VIRGINIA, INC.

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Connect America, Inc. ("Health Connect America" or the "Company"), a mission driven behavioral health services platform, under the ownership of Palladium Equity Partners, announced today that it has acquired Specialized Youth Services of Virginia, Inc., a private day school located outside of Richmond, VA. The transaction represents the Company's 6th add-on acquisition in less than 2 years.

Specialized Youth Services, founded in 1991, was established with the mission to empower children, youth, and families to realize their fullest potential. Their goal is to help youth develop the capacity to reach their goals and become self-sufficient, contributing members of their communities. Most children in their program are at-risk youth who cannot be successfully served by public schools or other public agencies.

Kristi Shain, President and CEO of Health Connect America, said, "We are pleased to add Specialized Youth Services to Health Connect America's growing network. The company has an excellent reputation in the community and will enable us opportunities to further grow in Virginia, where we are expanding services throughout the state in order to diversify our service offerings and make Health Connect America a provider of choice. Additionally, this transaction creates Health Connect America's 5th KEYS Academy, which is a highly successful program for the Company."

KEYS Academy is dedicated to the principle that every child is a unique individual who needs a secure, caring, and stimulating atmosphere to grow and mature. At KEYS Academy, students receive intensive services tailored to their needs. The instruction at the academy incorporates social and emotional strategies and tools, ensuring comprehensive support for the students.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Health Connect America

Health Connect America is a multi-state behavioral health platform that treats a comprehensive mix of issues including conduct disorder, substance abuse, autism disorders and emotional disturbance. Health Connect America provides mental and behavioral health services to children, families, and adults across multiple states. Health Connect America is honored to be a part of the communities it serves and walk alongside its clients as they embark on a journey to self-improvement and more fulfilling lives. Health Connect America provides its services in your community, in your home, or in one of our multiple offices across several states. Its network of direct care professionals is readily available to meet the needs of our clients and their families in our communities.

The services Health Connect America provides are meant to fit into customers' lives and can come in the form of one-on-one or family counseling, case management, autism services, or medication management for children, adults, and families. These services promote positive personal growth, develop healthy coping skills, preserve and repair relationships and natural support systems. Additional information may be found at www.healthconnectamerica.com.

About Palladium Equity Partners, LLC

Since its founding in 1997, Palladium has invested in more than 200 companies (39 platforms and 165 add-ons). With over $3 billion in AUM, the firm focuses primarily on buyout equity investments in the range of $50 million to $150 million. Palladium seeks to acquire and grow companies in partnership with founders and experienced management teams by providing capital and strategic guidance. The partners of the firm have meaningful experience in consumer, services, industrials, and healthcare businesses, with a special focus on companies they believe will benefit from the growth in the U.S. Hispanic population. For more information, visit www.palladiumequity.com.

Contacts:

For Health Connect America

Jordan Labiosa

Director of Marketing and Communications

540-597-5349

jordan.labiosa@healthconnectamerica.com

For Palladium Equity Partners:

Jeffrey Taufield or Todd Fogarty of Kekst CNC

jeffrey.taufield@kekstcnc.com or todd.fogarty@kekstcnc.com

View original content:

SOURCE Palladium Equity Partners; Health Connect America