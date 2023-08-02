Sotheby's International Realty Sells Most Expensive Estate in Connecticut History for $139 Million

GREENWICH, Conn. and NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leslie McElwreath and Joseph Barbieri of Sotheby's International Realty – Greenwich Brokerage, in collaboration with Nikki Field of Sotheby's International Realty – East Side Manhattan Brokerage, have sold Copper Beech Farm, a sprawling 50+ acre waterfront estate in Greenwich, CT, for $138,830,000. The sale marks the most expensive residential property ever sold in Connecticut history and ranks among the nation's most expensive sales.

Sotheby's International Realty logo. (PRNewsFoto/Sotheby's International Realty) (PRNewsfoto/Sotheby's International Realty) (PRNewswire)

The property, which once held the title of the country's priciest home, is the largest waterfront parcel in Greenwich and is situated on a private peninsula spanning over 50 acres with almost a mile of frontage. From its vantage point of 40 feet above mean high water, this estate enjoys dazzling views of Long Island Sound. The property encompasses a stately main house with spectacular walled gardens, a swimming pool, a grass tennis court, apple orchard, and two private beaches. Acres of rolling lawn surround the auxiliary buildings including a carriage house, gatehouse, pool house, and two greenhouses.

"Copper Beech Farm is the crown jewel of the Greenwich coastline," said McElwreath. "It's an awe-inspiring compound complete with every conceivable luxury for a sophisticated live, work, and play retreat."

Originally built in 1898 and meticulously restored, the 13,519 square foot, 8-bedroom, 8-bathroom main residence evokes the grandeur of New England's most pedigreed seaside estates, built for glorious summering by the water. Approached by a winding 1,800-foot driveway lined with an allée of trees and cobblestone gutters, the house is defined by two French Renaissance-style stone towers, bringing aristocratic refinement to the Victorian-influenced house. The interiors are highlighted by original museum-quality appointments such as oak paneling, plaster friezes, handsome fireplaces, and 12-foot ceilings in the main rooms. Showcasing water views from almost all of the rooms, the house is designed to make the most of its spectacular setting.

"The opportunity to purchase a residence of this high caliber is a true rarity," said Barbieri. "It was our honor to be charged with representing such an unparalleled, historic estate in one of the most coveted markets."

Sotheby's International Realty

Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby's auction house. Today, the company's global footprint spans approximately 1,100 offices located in 81 countries and territories worldwide, including 48 company-owned brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets. In February 2004, Anywhere Real Estate Inc. entered a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby's, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby's International Realty name and the development of a franchise system. The franchise system is comprised of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby's International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com.

The affiliate network is operated by Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC, and the company owned brokerages are operated by Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. Both entities are subsidiaries of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services. Both Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC and Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. fully support the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act.

Rachel Colletta

Public Relations Manager

Sotheby's International Realty

212-606-4134

rachel.colletta@sothebysrealty.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sotheby's International Realty