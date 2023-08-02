Numerix Acquires PolyPaths, Expanding Market Expertise in Structured Finance & Fixed Income

PolyPaths' offerings add to Numerix's existing analytic tools, providing clients with expanded coverage of Front-to-Risk applications

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Numerix, a global leader in capital markets risk management technology, is pleased to announce the acquisition of PolyPaths, a renowned provider of analytics and risk management solutions for financial institutions.

PolyPaths brings a wealth of expertise in structured finance and fixed income products, complementing Numerix's existing capabilities and further extending its analytics asset class coverage, confirming Numerix's position as a leading provider of pricing and risk management solutions. PolyPaths has an established client base comprised of the industry's most respected names. PolyPaths' asset class strengths and product capabilities align seamlessly with Numerix's suite of Front-to-Risk solutions. This acquisition enhances Numerix's leadership in providing best-in-class analytics, solidifying its commitment to delivering comprehensive and sophisticated solutions that meet the evolving needs of financial institutions worldwide.

One of the key advantages of this acquisition is the expansion of Numerix's Asset Liability Management (ALM) capability, which extends Numerix reach beyond the trading book to the banking book. This new sector of growth presents exciting opportunities for Numerix to serve a broader range of clients and deliver even greater value to the market.

Manny Conti, CEO of Numerix, expressed his excitement about the acquisition, stating, "The acquisition of PolyPaths marks a pivotal milestone for Numerix as it expands our market expertise in structured finance and fixed income. By combining the strengths of Numerix and PolyPaths, we are able to deliver cutting-edge Front-to-Risk analytic solutions that address the evolving needs of our clients. The cultural alignment and shared DNA between Numerix and PolyPaths make this a natural fit, and we look forward to the opportunities that lie ahead."

"We are excited to join the Numerix family and to embark on harnessing our collective strengths in delivering innovative products and an unparalleled customer experience," said Kelli Sayres, Senior Managing Director of PolyPaths. "Numerix's mission of creating value for its customers aligns perfectly with PolyPaths' dedication and commitment to empower our customers with the analytical tools they need to thrive in a changing financial landscape," added Gene Park, Managing Director of PolyPaths.

Scott Niehaus, Director at Genstar Capital, said, "We are delighted to partner with PolyPaths, which we view as a highly complementary and strategic company to Numerix. This represents Numerix's second acquisition this year and reaffirms Genstar's commitment to growing Numerix as a leading platform in the financial technology ecosystem."

Jefferies LLC served as financial advisor and Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP served as legal counsel to Numerix. RBC Capital Markets served as financial advisor and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP served as legal counsel to PolyPaths. Terms of the transaction are not disclosed.

About Numerix

Numerix is a leading provider of innovative capital markets technology solutions and real-time intelligence applications for trading and risk management. Numerix is dedicated to driving a more open, fintech-oriented, digital financial services market. Built upon a 20+ year analytical foundation of deep practical knowledge, experience and IT understanding, Numerix is uniquely positioned in the financial services ecosystem to help its users reimagine operations, modernize business processes and capture profitability.

About PolyPaths

PolyPaths was founded in 1996 to create a versatile, easy-to-use, fixed income analytics solution with uncompromising analytical rigor. Today, the company is a market leader in advanced solutions for fixed income analytics. Its platform leverages its founders' vast experience in high volume, sell-side systems and combines the modeling rigor and user control of a single sector trader with the universality of a general portfolio manager. The resulting system meets the diverse needs of multiple users in the front and mid-office of financial organizations including traders, hedge fund managers, portfolio managers, risk managers, research analysts and asset liability managers.

About Genstar

Genstar Capital is a leading private equity firm that has been actively investing in high-quality companies for over 30 years. Based in San Francisco, Genstar works in partnership with its management teams and its network of strategic advisors to transform its portfolio companies into industry-leading businesses. Together with Genstar XI and all active funds, Genstar currently has approximately $49 billion of assets under management and targets investments focused on targeted segments of the financial services, healthcare, industrials, and software industries.

View original content:

SOURCE Numerix