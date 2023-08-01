Subaru of America, Inc. Reports July 2023 Sales Increase of 21 Percent

July marks 12 consecutive months of yearly month-over-month growth

CAMDEN, N.J., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) today reported 12 consecutive months of increased sales with 50,389 vehicles sold for July 2023, a 21 percent increase compared with July 2022 (41,536). SOA also reported year-to-date sales of 354,481, a 16 percent increase compared with the same period in 2022.

"July was another strong month, with a double-digit sales increase compared to July 2022," said Jeff Walters, President and Chief Operating Officer, Subaru of America, Inc. "The credit goes to our dedicated network of retailers, employees and distributor partners whose efforts have led us to achieve our 12th consecutive month of sales growth – an exciting milestone for all of us at Subaru."

In July, Forester was the top performer by volume with 14,504 vehicle sales and an increase of 87 percent over the same month in 2022. Outback sales posted a 44 percent increase in July, while BRZ increased by 36 percent compared to July 2022. Legacy and Impreza sales increased by 35 and 26 percent, respectively, compared to July 2022. Year to date, WRX posted a 98 percent increase, while the BRZ carline posted an increase of 49 percent compared to the same period in 2022.

"We're closing July with another month of consecutive sales growth and poised to continue the momentum as we head into late summer," said Troy Poston, Senior Vice President of Sales. "July also marked the return of Forester to the top of the sales list among our strong collection of adventure-ready vehicles. Enthusiasm for our Wilderness models – available in Outback, Forester and, coming soon, Crosstrek – remains exceptionally high as car buyers plan their next adventure."

Carline Jul-23 Jul-22 % Chg Jul-23 Jul-22 % Chg

MTD MTD MTD YTD YTD YTD Ascent 4,281 4,489 -4.6 % 37,422 35,420 5.6 % BRZ 311 228 36.4 % 2,823 1,891 49.3 % Crosstrek 11,241 14,076 -20.1 % 87,371 84,126 3.9 % Forester 14,504 7,737 87.5 % 75,814 58,674 29.2 % Impreza 2,800 2,228 25.7 % 22,091 16,554 33.5 % Legacy 2,170 1,610 34.8 % 14,130 13,945 1.3 % Outback 12,430 8,638 43.9 % 93,833 85,979 9.1 % Solterra 758 0 0.0 % 3,730 0 0.0 % WRX 1,894 2,530 -25.1 % 17,267 8,742 97.5 % TOTAL 50,389 41,536 21.3 % 354,481 305,331 16.1 %

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $300 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged nearly 88,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

