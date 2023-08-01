ELEVAI Labs Partners with Dmark Multisales Corporation as Exclusive Philippines Distributor

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ELEVAI Labs, Inc , a medical aesthetic biotechnology company focused on physician-dispensed skincare and leader in exosome research and development, is pleased to announce its new partnership with Dmark Multisales Corporation, a prominent marketing and distribution company based in the Philippines. This strategic collaboration will see Dmark Multisales Corp. become the official distributor of ELEVAI's range of exosome products throughout the Philippine market.

"We are absolutely thrilled to work with a strong partner like ELEVAI Labs, Inc.," says Nikki Tang, CEO of Dmark Multisales Corp. "Their products adhere to the highest safety and quality standards, making them the gold standard in the exosome space. We are looking forward to a long-lasting relationship and bringing their cutting-edge solutions to our valued customers in the Philippines."

The partnership marks an exciting milestone for both companies. Dmark Multisales Corp. boasts over 20 years of experience in the marketing and distribution industry, positioning them as a leading authority in the field. With a wealth of knowledge and expertise, they have successfully established themselves as a reputable company in the aesthetic and medical aesthetics arena across South East Asia. Both companies are confident that this collaboration will bring immense value to aesthetic professionals and patients alike, ultimately transforming the landscape of exosome-based technology in the region.

Commenting on the collaboration, Chris Kraneiss, Chief Commercial Officer at ELEVAI Labs, Inc., states, "The announcement of Dmark Multisales Corp. as our representative in the Philippines comes with great pride knowing that they are one of the most successful, credible and reputable companies in the medical aesthetics arena in South East Asia. ELEVAI's product portfolio fits excellently with Dmark's existing energy-based device brands, such as Alma Lasers, Asclepion, Lumenis, and Pollogen. We firmly believe that with their support, ELEVAI will achieve significant success in the Philippines, further expanding our footprint in South East Asia."

ELEVAI Labs Inc. is a biotechnology company developing cutting-edge physician-dispensed skin care applications. The company solves unmet needs in the medical aesthetics space through a combination of cutting-edge science-driven and next-generation consumer applications. ELEVAI Labs develops topical aesthetic skin care cosmetic products for the physician-dispensed market, with a focus on leveraging a proprietary stem cell exosome technology. For more information visit www.elevaiskincare.com .

Dmark Multisales Corp. is a distinguished marketing and distribution company with over two decades of experience. As a leader in the industry, the company provides a comprehensive range of dermatological products, aesthetic machines, medical products, and has a strong presence in the fashion industry. They pride themselves on delivering quality and innovative solutions that meet the diverse needs of their customers. For more information visit https://www.dmarkmultisales.com/ .

