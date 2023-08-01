BFUTR 2023 Global Tech Summit introduces the BFUTR Marketplace: connecting Black tech professionals with international employers.

TORONTO, Aug 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - The BFUTR Global Tech Summit, BPTN's annual premier event, will take place over two days, October 26-27, 2023, at the Beanfield Centre in Toronto, Canada. The 2-day job marketplace, already known for innovative Obsidi Tech Talks, executive networking opportunities, career development, and epic after-parties include some of the music industry's most talented artists; will now focus more on connecting attendees with the best job and career opportunities.

Black Tech Professional asking a question at a panel. (CNW Group/Black Professionals in Tech Network (BPTN)) (PRNewswire)

It's not all work and no play. This year's VIP after-party concert performer is 3x Grammy winning muscian and serial entrepreneur Ludacris. The multi-platinum artist will close out BFUTR with his signature brand of energy, lyrical talent, and selection of hit songs.

BFUTR 2023 Presented by TD, welcomes back it's title sponsor TD for another year. TD continues to be a affirm their commitment in strengthening the tech industry by closing the diversity gap.

During a time of uncertainty across the economy and tech industry, a climate has developed in which Black professionals have frequently been faced with more lay-offs, hiring freezes, smaller raises while also experiencing greater unemployment rates and unemployment periods than their counterparts ( Forbes ).

DE&I is important. However, the research is clear: greater diversity among staff leads to increased innovation, resilience, and profitability. Quite frankly, it's good business. A McKinsey & Company report shows that companies in the top 25% for racial and gender diversity are more likely to experience more substantial financial returns. Additionally, considering employee retention, company culture research indicates that individuals in diverse and inclusive companies are 5.4 times more likely to stay for a longer tenure.

What Can BFUTR Attendees Expect?

With an expected 20,000+ attendees composed of Black professionals and allies, as well as 80+ influential corporate partner, this summit offers opportunities over 2-days to engage directly with hiring managers excited to hire US and Canadian Black tech talent. General Pass ($0) and VIP Pass ($50) holders, also enjoy summit perks and programming elements like:

Lounge Sponsors host various sessions, Tech Talks, and networking events throughout during the summit around topics like:

Keynote speakers and industry leader will share knowledge and experiences on subjects that directly impact Black tech professionals

The newly introduced Black Entreprenuers Square

Access to a variety of partner sponsored experiences

Collisions with industry colleagues and brands across North America

And most importantly, a series of dedicated hiring and learning sessions with Black tech professionals and allies in attendance.

In addition, VIP Pass ($50) holders, also get:

Opportunities for life-changing executive collisions

VIP after party concert is only available to VIP pass holders

"The BFUTR Global Tech Summit is where the global Black tech community and its allies come together to create a physical place where Black tech talent thrives. We build employment pipelines for our partners, connect our members with employers of choice, discover new industry innovations, faciliate executive collisions and networking opportunities, and most importantly, help to close the diversity gap in tech across North America. It's what BFUTR has provided its attendees and partners year after year."

- Lekan Olawoye, CEO & Founder, BPTN.

To learn more about the 2023 BFUTR Global Tech summit and review the agenda, please visit www.bfutr.com .

About Black Professionals in Tech Network Inc.

Black Professionals in Tech Network (BPTN) is the largest Black community of tech professionals in North America. Founded in 2018, BPTN bridges the network gap in the tech industry by providing Black technical and business professionals with access to senior executive sponsorship, skills building and a strong peer network to level up their careers. BPTN partners with companies to attract, hire and retain Black talent. With more than 70,000 members and over 80 corporate partners, BPTN has launched Obsidi , a multi-sided job finder platform for Black tech professionals and allies looking for find their next job and level up their career.

Black tech professional shaking hands (CNW Group/Black Professionals in Tech Network (BPTN)) (PRNewswire)

BFUTR 2023 Logo (CNW Group/Black Professionals in Tech Network (BPTN)) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Black Professionals in Tech Network (BPTN)