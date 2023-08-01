Allergan Aesthetics Announces First Ever JUVÉDERM® Day

The Number One Chosen Dermal Filler Collection Celebrates with Exclusive Offers

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (NYSE: ABBV), announces the first ever JUVÉDERM® Day on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. The celebration recognizes the aesthetics providers and patients who have made the JUVÉDERM® Collection of Fillers the number one chosen* collection of dermal fillers in the U.S.1 JUVÉDERM® Day provides both new and loyal consumers savings and exclusive offers through Allē, the Allergan Aesthetics loyalty program.

"To celebrate the first ever JUVÉDERM® Day, we wanted to do something special, which is why we're offering consumers this first-of-its-kind promotion," said Jasson W. Gilmore, Senior Vice President, Allergan Data Labs at Allergan Aesthetics. "JUVÉDERM® Day provides an opportunity to encourage consumers to take advantage of special offers and book a consultation with an aesthetic specialist. It is also a chance to celebrate the accomplishments of a brand that has revolutionized the dermal filler category with scientifically proven products and positive results."

Consumers interested in participating in JUVÉDERM® Day are encouraged to join Allē to take advantage of exciting offers. These offers include:

BOGO Gift Cards: On Wednesday, August 16, 2023 , starting at 9 a.m. Pacific Time and while supplies last, Allē Members who purchase a $75 JUVÉDERM ® gift card at $75 JUVÉDERM ® gift card for free. On, starting atand while supplies last, Allē Members who purchase aJUVÉDERMgift card at JuvedermDay.com will receive anotherJUVÉDERMgift card for free.

Triple Take: In addition to the BOGO gift card offer, Allē Members who book a consultation between August 16 and August 31, 2023 , and receive treatment with three syringes from the JUVÉDERM® Collection of Fillers during the same visit will receive triple the Allē points. Consumers can combine their points and gift card savings to save up to $255 in total value towards treatments with the Allergan Aesthetics portfolio of products.

The exclusive BOGO gift card and Triple Take offers are available to both new and existing Allē Members. Terms and Conditions apply. To join Allē, visit alle.com.

"I am thrilled to celebrate the first ever JUVÉDERM® Day with my patients! I have trusted and utilized the JUVÉDERM® Collection of Fillers for more than a decade," said Dr. Anna Guanche, Board-Certified Dermatologist. "The breadth of JUVÉDERM® products in the collection enables me to provide each patient with a customized approach based on their unique needs and anatomy.2-7 JUVÉDERM® Day gives patients who are interested in trying JUVÉDERM® for the first time a great opportunity to speak with their aesthetic specialist to determine which product in the JUVÉDERM® Collection of Fillers may be right for them."

The JUVÉDERM® Collection of Fillers currently offers six specially formulated, modified hyaluronic acid (HA) fillers to address patients' varying facial treatment needs: JUVÉDERM® VOLUMA® XC, JUVÉDERM® VOLBELLA® XC, JUVÉDERM® VOLLURE® XC, JUVÉDERM® Ultra Plus XC, JUVÉDERM® Ultra XC, JUVÉDERM® VOLUX® XC.2-7 The safety and efficacy of the JUVÉDERM® Collection of Fillers has been demonstrated in more than 330 clinical studies.8 Patients who are interested in HA fillers should schedule a consultation with their aesthetic specialist to see if they're a candidate and discuss a treatment plan customized to their desired outcome.

Consumers and new patients who receive aesthetic treatment from the Allergan Aesthetics portfolio of products can also enroll in Allē, the Allergan Aesthetics loyalty rewards program, to unlock access to curated content, exclusive offers, and personalized rewards that can be used for savings on the Allergan Aesthetics portfolio of products and redeemed at a participating provider's office, subject to applicable program terms and conditions. Allē is the first and only loyalty program in the aesthetics market to also offer consumers the ability to earn points on over 40 non-Allergan Aesthetics treatments and brands.

Recognized by National Day Archives as an official holiday on the National Day Registry™, JUVÉDERM® Day will be held annually on the third Wednesday of August.

For more information on the JUVÉDERM® Collection of Fillers, visit Juvederm.com and follow @JUVÉDERM on Instagram and TikTok.

About Allergan Aesthetics

At Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, we develop, manufacture, and market a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products. Our aesthetics portfolio includes facial injectables, body contouring, plastics, skin care, and more. Our goal is to consistently provide our customers with innovation, education, exceptional service, and a commitment to excellence, all with a personal touch. For more information, visit AllerganAesthetics.com.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas – immunology, oncology, neuroscience, and eye care – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

JUVÉDERM® Injectable Gel Fillers Important Information

APPROVED USES

JUVÉDERM® VOLUX® XC injectable gel is for deep injection to improve moderate to severe loss of jawline definition in adults over the age of 21.

JUVÉDERM® VOLUMA® XC injectable gel is for deep injection in the cheek area to correct age-related volume loss and for augmentation of the chin region to improve the chin profile in adults over 21.

JUVÉDERM® VOLLURE® XC, JUVÉDERM® Ultra Plus XC, and JUVÉDERM® Ultra XC injectable gels are for injection into the facial tissue for the correction of moderate to severe facial wrinkles and folds, such as nasolabial folds. JUVÉDERM® VOLLURE® XC injectable gel is for adults over 21.

JUVÉDERM® Ultra XC injectable gel is also for injection into the lips and perioral area for lip augmentation in adults over 21.

JUVÉDERM® VOLBELLA® XC injectable gel is for injection into the lips for lip augmentation and correction of perioral lines, and for injection into the undereye hollows to improve the appearance of undereye hollows in adults over the age of 21.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Are there any reasons why I should not receive any JUVÉDERM® formulation?

Do not use these products if you have a history of multiple severe allergies or severe allergic reactions (anaphylaxis), if you are allergic to lidocaine or the Gram-positive bacterial proteins used in these products, or if you have had previous allergic reactions to hyaluronic acid fillers.

What warnings should my doctor advise me about?

One of the risks with using dermal fillers is the unintentional injection into a blood vessel. The chances of this happening are very small, but if it does happen, the complications can be serious and may be permanent. These complications, which have been reported for facial injections, can include vision abnormalities, blindness, stroke, temporary scabs, or permanent scarring of the skin. Most of these events are irreversible.

If you have changes in your vision, signs of a stroke (including sudden difficulty speaking, numbness or weakness in your face, arms or legs, difficulty walking, face drooping, severe headache, dizziness, or confusion), white appearance of the skin, or unusual pain during or shortly after treatment, you should notify your health care practitioner immediately.

The use of dermal fillers where skin sores, pimples, rashes, hives, cysts, or infections are present should be postponed, as this may delay healing or make skin problems worse.

The effectiveness of removal of any dermal filler has not been studied.

What precautions should my doctor advise me about?

® VOLBELLA ® XC should only be injected into undereye hollows by doctors who have completed the necessary training for this treatment area. To find a doctor, visit JUVÉDERMVOLBELLAXC should only be injected into undereye hollows by doctors who have completed the necessary training for this treatment area. To find a doctor, visit Juvederm.com/find-a-specialist . Doctors who complete the training will be listed with a symbol

The safety of these products for use during pregnancy or while breastfeeding has not been studied

The safety of JUVÉDERM ® VOLUMA ® XC has not been studied in patients under 35 years or over 65 years for cheek augmentation, or under 22 years and over 80 years for chin augmentation. The safety of JUVÉDERM ® VOLUX ® XC, JUVÉDERM ® VOLLURE ® XC and JUVÉDERM ® VOLBELLA ® XC has not been studied in patients under 22 years, and the safety of JUVÉDERM ® Ultra Plus XC and JUVÉDERM ® Ultra XC has not been studied in patients under 18 years

The safety and effectiveness of treatment with JUVÉDERM ® products in anatomical regions outside of their approved uses have not been established in clinical studies

If you have a history of excessive scarring (thick, hard scars) or pigmentation disorders, treatment in these patients has not been studied and may result in additional scars or changes in pigmentation

If you are planning other procedures including laser treatments or a chemical peel, there is a possible risk of inflammation at the treatment site if these procedures are performed closely before or after JUVÉDERM ® injectable gel treatment

Tell your doctor if you are on therapy used to reduce your body's natural defense system (such as steroids, chemotherapy, and medicines to treat autoimmune diseases, HIV, and AIDs), as these may increase your risk of infection; and medications that can prolong bleeding (such as aspirin, ibuprofen, or other blood thinners), as these may result in increased bruising or bleeding at the injection site.

Avoid applying makeup for 12 hours after treatment and minimize strenuous exercise, exposure to extensive sun or heat, and alcoholic beverages within the first 24 hours following treatment, as these may cause temporary redness, swelling, and/or itching at the injection site

JUVÉDERM ® VOLUMA ® XC was not studied in patients with significant loose skin of the chin, neck, or jaw

The effect of JUVÉDERM ® VOLUMA ® XC injection into the chin on facial hair growth has not been studied

Patients who experience skin injury near the site of JUVÉDERM ® VOLUMA ® XC injection may be at a higher risk for adverse events

Tell your doctor if you have already been injected with dermal fillers in the same area as the one(s) you are about to be treated for. This information helps your doctor decide when and whether you should get treatment

What are possible side effects of treatment?

The most commonly reported side effects with JUVÉDERM® injectable gels were redness, swelling, pain, tenderness, firmness, lumps/bumps, bruising, discoloration, and itching. For JUVÉDERM® VOLBELLA® XC, dryness was also reported.

These side effects are consistent with other facial injection procedures and most will resolve within 30 days. Your doctor may choose to treat side effects persisting longer with antibiotics, steroids, or hyaluronidase (an enzyme that breaks down hyaluronic acid).

As with all skin injection procedures, there is a risk of infection.

To report a side effect with any product in the JUVÉDERM® Collection, please call the Allergan® Product Support Department at 1‑877‑345‑5372. Please also visit Juvederm.com or talk to your doctor for more information.

Products in the JUVÉDERM® Collection are available only by a licensed physician or properly licensed practitioner.

* Based on a March 2023 Provider Survey Data (N=953)1

References:

Data on File, Allergan; Dermal Filler AMT, March 2023 . JUVÉDERM® VOLUMA® XC Patient Labeling, 2020. JUVÉDERM® VOLBELLA® XC Patient Labeling, 2021. JUVÉDERM® Ultra XC Patient Labeling, 2020. JUVÉDERM® Ultra Plus XC Patient Labelling, 2020. JUVÉDERM® VOLLURE® XC Patient Labelling, 2020. JUVÉDERM® VOLUX® XC Patient Labeling, 2022. Data on file, Allergan; Number of Allergan product publications, July 20 , 2022.

© 2023 AbbVie. All rights reserved. JUVÉDERM and its designs are trademarks of Allergan Holdings France SAS, and AbbVie company, or its affiliates. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

