This Week in Policy & Public Interest News: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy policy and public interest press releases from PR Newswire, including the Teamsters' new contract with UPS and Lowe's grants for technical colleges.
- Advancing STEM Education: Toyota Invests Up to $5.7 Million in Kentucky Schools
The long-term initiative's phased approach, which offers programming in specific schools based on input from district leaders, aims to close educational gaps through innovative, hands-on STEM programming while addressing the essential needs of students and families.
- "We've Changed the Game": Teamsters Win Historic UPS Contract
The overwhelmingly lucrative contract raises wages for all workers, creates more full-time jobs, and includes dozens of workplace protections and improvements. The UPS Teamsters National Negotiating Committee unanimously endorsed the five-year tentative agreement.
- Institute of Museum and Library Services Launches National Museum Survey Pilot
"Currently, there is no annual federal data collection about museums in the United States, and policymakers have acknowledged that there is a real need for reliable national statistics," said IMLS Deputy Director Laura Huerta Migus. "IMLS is here to answer that call. By showcasing the scope and reach of museums in communities across the country, the NMS will inspire new ways to efficiently invest in our nation's historical, natural, and cultural infrastructure."
- Burlington Stores and AdoptAClassroom.org Launch 7th Annual Fundraising Campaign with $500,000 Donation
The national retailer surprises 1,000 teachers with a total of $500,000 for much-needed school supplies, impacting 25,000 students nationwide and encouraging customers to join in support of AdoptAClassroom.org during this back-to-school season.
- American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Applauds Biden-Harris Administration for Announced Rules to Strengthen Parity Enforcement
Health plans are required by law to cover mental health and substance use at parity with coverage for physical health to ensure that services are available to all who need them. However, many health plans remain in violation of the law – a problem the proposed rules seek to address.
- Lowe's Foundation Announces Nearly $8 Million in Grants to Community and Technical Colleges to Support Skilled Trades Training Nationwide
The grants are the first in a five-year, $50 million commitment to help prepare 50,000 people for skilled trades careers. This investment will fund cutting-edge programs in appliance repair, carpentry, construction, electrical, HVAC and plumbing.
- National Park Foundation Funds Newly Established Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley National Monument
The Tallahatchie County Courthouse in Mississippi where an all-white jury acquitted two white men of Till's murder in 1955 will be made accessible to the public as part of the newly established Emmett Till & Mamie Till-Mobley National Monument.
- The New York Women's Foundation Doubles Down on Investment to Advance Reproductive Justice, Safety & Healing Through Summer 2023 Grantmaking Efforts
For its June grants, The Foundation is investing in the infrastructure and sustainability of our communities and shaping our stories, while advancing its early investment strategy to create a more equitable and just future. As backlash against the movement for gender, racial, and economic justice continues, The Foundation acts in solidarity with partners by stepping up its investment in those closest to the issues.
- Large Bipartisan Majority Approves US Military Aid to Ukraine
Continuing to provide military aid to Ukraine, including military equipment, ammunition, training and intelligence, was favored by 69%, including 55% of Republicans, 87% of Democrats and 58% of independents. In both very red and very blue congressional districts, equally large majorities (71%) favored continuing military aid.
- New Coalition Launches to Preserve Viewer Choice in Streaming Era
"Consumers deserve the freedom to access diverse video content and enjoy a wealth of choices, which is why we oppose proposed regulation that would threaten that choice, stem innovation, and increase the cost to consumers," said Bryce Harlow, spokesperson for the Preserve Viewer Choice Coalition.
