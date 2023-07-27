We are Local
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Announces Preferred Share Distribution

Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

DALLAS, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE: NXDT) ("NXDT" or the "Company") today announced a dividend for its 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares (NYSE: NXDT PR A) ("Preferred Shares") of $0.34375 per share. The dividend will be payable on October 2, 2023, to Preferred shareholders of record at the close of business September 25, 2023.

NXDT
NXDT(PRNewswire)

About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is an externally advised, publicly traded, diversified real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the acquisition, development, and management of opportunistic and value-add investments throughout the United States across multiple sectors where NexPoint and its affiliates have operational expertise. NXDT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors X, L.P. For more information, please visit nxdt.nexpoint.com.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations
Kristen Thomas
IR@nexpoint.com

Media Relations
Prosek Partners for NexPoint
pro-nexpoint@prosek.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexpoint-diversified-real-estate-trust-announces-preferred-share-distribution-301887164.html

SOURCE NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.